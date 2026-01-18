The shoe-throwing incident, 2008

Only now am I learning the full story about this surprisingly “brazen” act done by an Iraqi TV reporter a few decades ago during an unannounced press conference with George W Bush, Jr (henceforth referred to as “GWB”) in Baghdad, Iraq. Beside him at the lectern was the Iraqi prime minister, Nuri al-Maliki.

Here’s what Muntader al-Zaidi, the TV journalist and shoe-tosser, had said at the time:

"This is a gift from the Iraqis: this is the farewell kiss, you dog," ... "This is from the widows, the orphans and those who were killed in Iraq."

The incident was dismissed as merely the doings of a foolish man, and soon after, jokes about it flooded late-night TV.

While the shoe-thrower was actually hailed in Iraq —

The Iraqi journalist who threw his shoes at US President George W Bush has become the talk of Iraq, hailed by marchers as a national hero but blasted by the government as a barbarian.

(only the Irish Times actually reported on this reaction) —

— all the US media could do was make humorous hay out of it. In usual narcissistic, self-absorbed American fashion, no one over here bothered to even look into the deeper reasons why it was done.

They did report on the cultural meaning: that even the mere showing of a shoe’s sole to another person — much more, the throwing of a shoe or two — was a grave insult to the other in the Arab world.

Afterwards, GWB spoke to the press about it, slipping into his cozy, frat-boy mode:

Yes, a very clever retort from him:

“…if you want the facts, it’s a size 10 shoe that he threw. (Laughter).”

https://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/news/releases/2008/12/20081214-2.html

Hahaha.

Thus the hurled-shoe incident became nothing more than a silly joke; Americans were “clueless” as to why it happened, and uninterested in the meaning.

So, read now about the real story of the man, Iraqi journalist Muntathar al Zaidi, who threw both of his dirty shoes at GWB, while saying the statements above.

We never learned much of anything more about this rightfully angry man, who had wanted to make a very public criticism of the neocons [aka, ‘Jews’] and the military industrial complex with their latest military adventurism that would cause the destruction of Iraq, resulting in a failed state status. He did so knowing the risk to his life. This fury at GWB and company held by many Iraqis went unrecognized at the time by most everyone in the West, even if the real significance of the incident was well recognized in the Arab world. The US media remained blithely oblivious to the real toll on millions of Iraqi civilians.

Read FULL NOTE below to find out what happened in the aftermath. 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼

If you remain mystified as to the reason for Iraqi rage at GWB and friends, do please inform yourself about what really happened to so many Iraqis after the 2003 invasion.

→ There is this expletive-filled rant expressing a young Muslim-American woman’s outrage at “USrael” for the latter’s involvement in these mass murders in Iraq after the invasion to “liberate them”.

Which is seen as a mere prelude to the continuing intentional genocide in Gaza today.

Here are the war crimes and atrocities by the “coalition of the willing” perpetrated in Iraq:

https://archive.globalpolicy.org/security/issues/iraq/atrocitindex.htm

Anyone else hereabouts who was aware of all this, too?

This remembering of that shoe-throwing incident led me to recall this other example of guilt-free heartlessness by GWB & company.

At the White House Correspondents Dinner, 2004

That shoe-throwing incident and the GWB “joke” that he made of it put me in mind of this same craven White House occupant just “kidding around” at the White House Radio & TV Correspondents Dinner. During his speech at that black-tie affair, the then-POTUS had a slide show depicting himself peeking under the desk, and looking here and there in the Oval Office, while he gave so-called “funny” comments like,

“Those weapons of mass destruction have got to be here somewhere!”

and

“No, no weapons over there!”

George Bush WMD joke speech 2004 White House Radio and Television Correspondents Dinner

Hahaha.

And then you watch as the roomful of media people burst into laughter and loud applause.

I don’t know about you, but I didn’t hear or read about anyone in the room who’d expressed any objection to the cruel, tasteless joke by GWB.

There was a little kerfuffle in the media over the incident the following day, but as with so much else, it was soon quickly forgotten.

This incident confirmed in my mind the worthlessness of most of those alleged “journalists” at the White House when it comes to putting our Dear Leaders’ feet to the fire, and any truth-telling involving the government.

And what almost nonexistent respect I still harbored for GWB and the presidency at the time just vanished into thin air with this appalling “joke”.

No guilt, no shame.

Just laugh all the way to Hell, you monsters.

You close kin of the “israelis” and those “non-Irish”!

You, who have so much blood on your hands, yet not the slightest whiff of conscience, human decency, or morality in the smallest fiber of your being.

Are you not haunted nightly as you lay your head on your pillow? Do you sleep soundly, then?

At least, the scheming Lady Macbeth still showed signs of guilt for the sin and crime she knew she had committed, for she was wracked by insomnia nightly soon after, saying thus:

Ah, but there’s the evil rub:

“What need we fear who knows it, when none can call our power to account?”

Alas, this holds true even more today for these “non-Irish” “israelis” and their financiers and enablers like ZOG USA!

It’s here where I am obliged to say a prayer for the conversion of such black, stony hearts to hearts of flesh, and that these devilish creatures turn back to God and repent for their grave sins.

Golly, it sure is hard to do.

At any rate, know that God will have His justice. Perhaps not now, not soon — but He will — in His own good time.

And His time isn’t our time.

