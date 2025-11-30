With apologies to Kevin for the total repost, but want to ensure not a single word in his bold, introductory essay is missed!

What’s WRONG With These People?

E. Michael Jones and I have ideas. How about you?

KEVIN BARRETT

NOV 30, 2025

What is WRONG with these people?

They are the global rape capital. They can’t stop committing genocide even after signing a ceasefire. They deliberately starve innocent civilians. They are the world leaders in racist violence in service to ethnic cleansing. They routinely torture prisoners to death, steal and traffic their organs, and leave their bodies so mutilated as to be unidentifiable.

They get away with all of this and more because they have taken over America. They blackmail US presidents other notables, and use their sex-trafficking blackmailers to defame anyone who breathes a word of truth about their stranglehold over US foreign policy. They routinely commit assassinations and other terrorist outrages, often designed to be blamed on their enemies, as with 9/11.

They manufacture controlled opposition dissidents like Jeffrey Epstein’s good friend Noam Chomsky. As I recently informed a leftist who only recently figured out what a scumbag Chomsky is:

Chomsky’s scumbaggery is related to his being a Jewish supremacist tribalist and agent of the Genocidal Zionist Entity. His entire political career was spent running cover for Israel, by posing as pro-Palestinian while using his enormous influence to steer public opinion away from icebergs that could have sunk “Israel” such as the JFK assassination, 9/11, and acknowledgement of the Kosher Nostra’s stranglehold over the US in general and Mideast policy in particular. Chomsky is just Epstein in intellectual drag. See: https://www.unz.com/kbarrett/why-chomsky-is-wrong-about-9-11/

Perhaps most mystifyingly, they are perplexed about why people dislike them, and outraged by that growing dislike. To solve their popularity problem, they buy up the media so they can prevent anyone from pointing out that they control the media. Then they buy up social media so they can shadowban or deplatform anyone who posts about them buying up social media.

When they are criticized for slaughtering thousands of innocent civilians every few years and calling it “mowing the lawn,” they respond by saying: “OK, we won’t ‘mow the lawn’ any more—instead of killing thousands every few years, we’ll just go ahead and kill hundreds of thousands all at once!” What a great way to win friends and influence people.

One of the weirdest aspects of their psychology is their love of sexual abuse. I already mentioned the excellent “global rape capital” article by Elias Eklehwhich starts by discussing Israelis mass hating on the woman who leaked “the video showing Israeli soldiers and their dog torturing and sodomizing a Palestinian prisoner/hostage in Sde Teiman desert prison,” and goes on to demonstrate in nauseating detail “what a demented sadistic sexually psychopathically satanic culture the whole Israeli society is.” Tucker Carlson’s brother Buckley has been abused and threatened for sharing that article on X—and for plugging the Unz Review, where Jewish supremacist psychopathology is not off-limits for discussion and critique.

Their sex-abuse-loving culture has a special penchant for raping children and adolescents. And it isn’t just an Israeli thing. In New York City, rabbis have set up a child rape assembly line, and terrorize anyone who breathes a word about it. Recently one such perverted rabbi, whose excuse is that the Talmud says it’s just fine to rape little children, has benefited from Jewish political power and appears poised to escape a 103 year prison sentence. He will presumably benefit from the same kind of Jewish supremacist influence that forced the US to release Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard in 2015. (That notorious traitor was recently honored by a private visit from US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.)

What’s the source of all this pathological behavior? Laurent Guyénot thinks it ultimately stems from the Torah. Ron Unz likewise suspects that unfortunate aspects of the Jewish religious tradition are still influencing secular-tribalist behavior.

E. Michael Jones, this week’s FFWN co-host, reframes Unz’s insight in conventional Christian terms: Jews rejected and killed Jesus, opted for an anti-Christ theology, and made themselves “the enemies of all mankind.”

I find much to agree with in all of those analyses. Alongside the Christian critique, I would add the Qur’anic one:

The Qur’an has a lot to say about the Jews, most of it highly critical: They (or their tribal leaders) distorted the scriptures for their own gain (2:75); their willful ignorance of the divine message of the scriptures, even as they pose as its custodians, makes them like donkeys carrying loads of books (62:5); they are the greediest people on earth for the things of this world (wealth and power) (2:96); they go to extreme lengths haggling with God and trying to ignore His commands (2:67-73); they even believe they can chain God’s hands (5:64); and they, alongside the pagans, are the worst enemies of Muslims (those who submit to God)—while the Christians are Muslims’ best friends and allies (5:82). This Qur’anic criticism targets the Tribe’s leadership, while acknowledging that some (powerless, marginalized, prophetic) Jews have remained pious and faithful to the divine message (3:113-115).

And here is a psychological observation based on attachment theory:

8th-day circumcision is likely a major reason why Jewish tribalism is so paranoid and psychopathic. Jews are conditioned by rabbis and other Jewish leaders to hate the “evil goy who wants to do unspeakable things to us”—a buried memory of the evil stranger who ripped the baby out of his mother’s arms and inflicted horrific sexual mutilation, ruining the infant-child bond that Bowlby discovered was the key to lifelong ease and well-being, and leading to overcompensation in the guise of “Jewish mother syndrome.” Jews need to start a circumcision truth movement under the slogan: “Circumcision was an inside job!”

Here is a study that offers modest support for that theory.

But enough about me. What do you think is wrong with these people?

https://rumble.com/v72e1xk-epsteins-israel-global-rape-capital-whats-wrong-with-these-people-ffwn-with.html

