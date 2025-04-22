"What We Need to Do Next as Catholics"
Short and simple. But absolutely necessary. We need to do our part, too.
TWO THINGS:
MERCY — is the virtue that should be front and center right now … the kind that doesn’t demand to be heard, but trusts God to be God.
PRAYER — pray especially for the cardinals who will be voting at the coming Conclave — that they will truly be guided by the Holy Spirit.
Today, we all woke up to the news of the death of Pope Francis. Now is one of the most solemn and crucial times in our holy mother Church. The upcoming conclave is probably the most crucial in history, and the end of an era that was marked with both grace and controversy has begun. There's only so much we can do as the faithful. But this is definitely what need to be the next steps as faithful Catholics.