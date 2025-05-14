How did things really unfold to lead to the election of Cardinal Prevost as Pope?

Raymond’s interview with the excellent veteran Vatican reporter, Diane Montagna .

Listen especially to the first 20+ minutes of this show.

Very good discussion of all central and related information on the Conclave goings-on last week. (Has it only been a week??)

Raymond and Diane refute those whispers and rumors now spreading like wildfire all over social media.

(Word about the Conclave still leaks out, anyway, even if all the cardinals automatically excommunicate themselves if they happen to disclose anything about Conclave proceedings to outside persons! Ay-yay-yay! Guess that’s between God and each of them.)

I can only concur with the new atmosphere prevailing in Rome: that of calm instead of anxiety, quiet steadiness instead of abrupt surprises, a reassuring return to “normal” Catholicity and tradition, and that wonderful mix of methodical intelligence and precise language borne of being a Mathematics major and canon lawyer, and a listening pastor borne of decades in the service of the townspeople in Chiclayo, Peru.

I felt all of that within a few minutes of laying eyes on the new Pope Leo XIV emerging onto the loggia, his expression betraying deep emotion, and a humility acknowledging the heavy burden he has chosen to take upon his shoulders.

Also glad none of the major papal contenders got the office, because they each carried some strong political slant that could militate against a much-needed unity within the Church.

May God bless Pope Leo with many years of health. He is such a tireless fellow, but also seems to have time for so many people. He is clearly at home in the limelight, but that genuine lack of ego and down-to-earthliness shine through so beautifully in every expression he wears, action he takes, and word he speaks.

Pope Leo’s coat of arms and explanation:

Ad multos annos, Papa Leone XIV!

🙏🏼🕯️🕊️🇻🇦

I know!

*** You’ll have to forgive me for all these kinds of post, as I may be insufferable to many due to an affliction called papolatry that may last for some time!

One can’t really explain to those who do not know the difficulties we experienced during the previous papacy how wonderful it is to once again have a deeply Catholic prelate at the head of the Barque of Peter, without the political baggage and signalling that only distracts from the true mission of the Petrine office. ***

CODA:

