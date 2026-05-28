What on Earth is This Monster Called?!?

I thought that this other guy was already a whopper of a catch . . .

. . . that is, until I saw that absolute monster on proud display just a couple of stalls over!

The thing was nearly as big as me. For a fleeting second, I thought it was just going to up and lunge at me.

The gigantic fish is a corvina ( Argyrosomus regius , a croaker ).

That fish could feed an army all by itself.

We encountered this intimidating fellow at the fish market in the Mercado Central de Abastos de Cádiz (aka the Cadiz Market). Found in the Plaza Libertad in the old town, this mercado is known as the country’s oldest covered market, dating back to 1838.

The place is spacious enough, well-organized, and airy. Here, you’ll find vendors selling fresh meats, chorizos and other cured meats, poultry, seafood, cheese, fruits, vegetables, etc., as in the usual wet market. There are additional stalls lining the perimeter of the central covered portion, as well as outside the walled market proper, where even more delights greet the visitor: small cafés and dining places, more foodstuffs, clothes, and some souvenirs. Buskers may set up shop, too, just like the guitar whiz below.

This lively area has bargains to be found (if you’re up to it, haggling is allowed with the friendly vendors). It’s highly recommended (and fun) to explore the local markets in the towns or cities you visit.

(More reasons to love ❤️ Spain 🇪🇸.)

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