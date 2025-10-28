A short, shooting-from-the-hip essay.

The employees of UN orgs (I know someone who is thus) draw fat, tax-free salaries and incredible job perks the likes of which are given by no other employer that I know of. This would not be a problem if the orgs did do actual beneficial works, but these international agencies with bloated budgets really haven’t done a lick of true good beyond their expensive campaigns broadcasting their own “doing good” efforts.

“Pandemics”

For one, the WHO just keeps declaring fake “pandemics” (redefines the word firstly, too) in order to increase vax uptake, enrich drug companies, and reduce the populations of the unwanted.

The first attempt to frighten us all into compliance was the “swine flu pandemic” in 2009 declared by then-WHO director Margaret Chan. It failed to inflame the world then, but the control infrastructure wasn’t solidly in place yet. They decided that they needed a different tack: have just a few “case reports” of disease X to be ‘covered’ breathlessly by legacy media, and spread by social media, as well as well-planned coordination by all governments in the scare tactics.

By the time the manufactured “covid” “pandemic” was deployed in this way in early 2020, it would work like gangbusters. So, the unwitting went into hiding at home, avoided normal socializing, wore face masks (and more), and willingly took the dangerous mRNA shot-weapons even if people were collapsing, seizing and dying right before their own eyes. (All my medical peers, family and friends bought into the scam, alas.) The aftermath has awakened many to the awful truth, but still too many remain willfully blind.

“Peacekeepers”

For their part, those UN “peacekeepers” are inutile at “keeping the peace,” at best, and have themselves been the self-same perpetrators of sexual abuse and sex trafficking in different countries over several decades (an internet search easily brings up such stories).

Genocide

With respect to the Gaza genocide, the UN Special Rapporteur to these territories has been 100% ineffective so far as the UN goes, despite Francesca Albanese’s untiring efforts to raise awareness and issue reports about the real situation there.

Thus, the globalization program to put into place an all-encompassing control grid, without regard for human freedoms and rights, appears to be proceeding apace, despite some fits and starts. The EU, a regional org like a mini-UN is deploying digital and biometric IDs for border passage control.

Will resistance to the juggernaut be the same as what happened with “covid”— meaning, essentially nil? The useless but well-funded UN and other international agencies sure look like they’ll be sticking around for a pretty long time.

