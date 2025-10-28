An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
16m

Never was a supporter of the UN…what is it exactly that they do except cause a lot of bad shit to happen around the globe for years. It’s just one big money funnel for grift.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture