The incident would serve as a really handy and convenient flash point for:

pro-ICErs (what remains of naive and faithful “MAGA”, anti-immigrant, many with barely concealed racialist sentiments; and the big and fake “MAGA” “influencers” following the script on social media, riling up the masses on all sides;

vs.

anti-ICErs (usually Dems, some liberals, some independents, a few conservatives).

And thus, even more splitting up sowed within the conservative and independent ranks.

A few things started to rankle in the back of my head, especially today (before I found Gemma’s article). In no particular order (just as they came to me):

Dems in cringeworthy fashion (talking to you, Eric Swalwell) making political hay with great dramatic pronouncements about “justice” blah blah after the incident; an incident that bore all the hallmarks of an idf-style execution that we’ve become so familiar with in Gaza (done for no reason, disallowing volunteer “medical help” from an onlooker), so it seemed credible to me, who despises the idf.

Where is the body? Where was it brought? Where is the family? The funeral?

GoFundMes, several of them, too — sprouting up instantly, maxing out donations in record time. Good “harvest” of a lot of kind people’s money, likely.

The name — too “ good ” to be true, with a backstory that pleaseth the “liberals” and displeaseth many religious “conservatives”, and perfect name for a “victim”.

The florid emotional response triggered in viewers, listeners. (Including me, if that isn’t obvious yet.)

So many “eyewitness” phone cams recording the incident — and none were confiscated by any police (highly unusual).

“Coincidentally,” close to the so-called “George Floyd” incident.

Just for starters. Am sure you can all think of a few more things besides these.

And am sure some of you have looked at this with skepticism from the get-go.

FYI: This isn’t my first rodeo. I did not buy the Jan 6 “riots,” the “George Floyd” incident, all those “mass shootings” by “crazed loners” in schools, the Boston marathon “bombing”, the Charlie Kirk “killing,” all the djt “assassination attempts”, just to name a few.

But, what say you, dear Gentle Readers?

