“… ‘President Trump’ … oh, where to start?!”

—Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur to the Palestinian Occupied Territories, international lawyer and scholar.

Francesca speaks these words with a heavy sigh born of frustration and disbelief.

(Commentary on Trump’s stated plans for Gaza starts at around 19:20. Francesca answers the first question—which is asked at around 13:48. She launches into a summary of the history as well as current situation for Palestinians, what term should be used for them in place of “refugees” [Nakba survivors is more accurate], and what the international community needs to do now.)

I just thank God Himself that there are still people like Francesca today — those vanishingly few individuals in the public limelight, possessed of utmost integrity, unwilling to compromise the truth in any way, while trying to accomplish their mission in this realm — in the face of censorship, death threats, and sundry other obstacles placed in their way by their enemies.

By the way: Did you know that Francesca is not paid by the UN to do her job?

Source: https://x.com/FranceskAlbs/status/1885747629402755344

From Wikipedia:

https:/z/en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_special_rapporteur

I also pray for people like Francesca, and hope that God keep and protect such brave, decent rarae aves always. 🙏🏼

Leave a comment