"What He Proposes is Utter Nonsense...Worse [Than 'Ethnic Cleansing']!...It's Unlawful, Immoral & Irresponsible."
“… ‘President Trump’ … oh, where to start?!”
—Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur to the Palestinian Occupied Territories, international lawyer and scholar.
Francesca speaks these words with a heavy sigh born of frustration and disbelief.
(Commentary on Trump’s stated plans for Gaza starts at around 19:20. Francesca answers the first question—which is asked at around 13:48. She launches into a summary of the history as well as current situation for Palestinians, what term should be used for them in place of “refugees” [Nakba survivors is more accurate], and what the international community needs to do now.)
I just thank God Himself that there are still people like Francesca today — those vanishingly few individuals in the public limelight, possessed of utmost integrity, unwilling to compromise the truth in any way, while trying to accomplish their mission in this realm — in the face of censorship, death threats, and sundry other obstacles placed in their way by their enemies.
By the way: Did you know that Francesca is not paid by the UN to do her job?
I also pray for people like Francesca, and hope that God keep and protect such brave, decent rarae aves always. 🙏🏼
So, the President of the United States, having, like those before him, continued to fund and arm the Israelis in their genocidal colonial slaughter against the Palestinians for decades, is now trying to convince people that he cares about them and wants to find somewhere, safe and comfortable where they can live free from the Hell WHICH HIS COUNTRY HAS CREATED ALONG WITH THE INSANE ISRAELIS.
FFS there is madness and there is psychopathic insanity. If a patient in a psychiatrist's office said the same sorts of things he would be immediately incarcerated in an institution for the criminally insane.
What gives Americans the right to destroy other countries as they do and then to dictate to the Palestinians that they are to be driven out, or murdered so their country can be handed over to the European colonists who invaded it 76 years ago and who call themselves Israelis?
The land of the free, defender of democracy, justice, leader of the free world they spew at the world and wonder why everyone is vomiting.
SURELY THE LOGICAL THING IS TO GET RID OF THE ISRAELIS WHO ARE A ROGUE STATE INVENTED 76 YEARS AGO. That would fix everything in an instant. Palestine for the Palestinians, Fakeraelis go back to where they came from. No more occupations of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and peace in the Middle East.
It is not the Palestinians who need to leave their ancient land with its more than 5000 year old history but the shitraelis who have done nothing but murder, steal, torture, rape for 76 years.
Thanks for posting this Teresa. It feels like so many of us are coming down from the honeymoon phase of removing one bellicose regime and seeing a new one that is not what it appears to be.