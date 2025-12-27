From Vanessa Beeley ’s Note:

“Far Right” (what does that even mean in a terminally sick society where bestiality and rape is so commonplace and protected) Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has proposed establishing a “detention facility surrounded by crocodiles” to hold Palestinian prisoners. As if it is not enough to rape them with blunt objects or worse, to send them home in a traumatic psychological state from which they will never recover while, once home, they are bombed, mutilated, abused, starved and preyed upon. Ben-Gvir, who leads the far-right Jewish Power Party, presented his proposal during a situation assessment meeting he held last week with Israel Prison Service Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi. It noted that the proposed site is located near the Hamat Gader area in northern Israel, near the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and the border with Jordan, and includes a crocodile farm and a zoo. If you want to understand how the grotesque symbiosis works between the US and its craven, perverted Zionist partners - just look at Trumps “Alligator Alcatraz” within the Florida Everglades, designed to imprison migrants and to force them to choose voluntary deportation over life in what is a torture camp. The detention hell-camp is surrounded by swamps and alligators and is equipped with more than 200 security cameras, 8,500 metres of barbed wire and a security force of 400 personnel.

So, what does this tell me, then, about djt?

It tells me that trump is truly a jew now, and overtly so.

Same sadistic streak and condescension towards the “other” — the non-“non-Irish,” as Donald Jeffries would put it.

There’s little daylight between him and the odious Ben-Gvir with this “clever” idea.

Does everyone understand the real, unstated, but deeply understood reason why he kept quoting that poem / song, “The Snake,” in his campaign rallies?

In fact, djt himself was, and is, “the snake,” with all his treachery against all that his supporters had hoped for, and not the immigrants he kept demonizing for political profit as the sinister, slithering creature that God punished thus:

14 And the Lord God said to the serpent: Because thou hast done this thing, thou art cursed among all cattle, and beasts of the earth: upon thy breast shalt thou go, and earth shalt thou eat all the days of thy life.

Institutions & Practices

Immobilized Immigrants

Hardened, remote detention centers shape the experience of immigration imprisonment. Yet even there, a radically different future is possible.

By Sarah Lopez

June 18, 2024

[ EXCERPT ]

[ . . . ] In what follows, I pursue questions of how architecture and design shape the experience of immigration detention. To do so, I draw on my own research about the immigration detention infrastructure of Texas, which has long been a place of experimentation and expertise when it comes to defining and hardening borders and immobilizing immigrants. I also explore how, increasingly, the profit motive of private prison corporations such as GEO Group has played an outsize role in shaping these systems, in Texas and beyond. [ . . . ]

