What Do *You* Think?
Due Diligence and Art
Robert Kennedy, Ron Johnson and Tulsi Gabbard are not acting in good faith.
In this post I will provide some answers to questions I received recently, asking me to comment on current events and government actors acting AS IF they are seeking truth and justice…
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a day ago · 57 likes · 22 comments · Sasha Latypova
Of course they are NOT acting in good faith. Why would this be the first time? What have they ever suffered as a result of acting in good faith? There are always consequences for truth speech in DC
Sasha is quite the contrarian voice. I met her last October at the Weston A. Price Foundation Annual Conference in Salt Lake City.
She was one of the presenters. I also bought one of her oil paintings in 2024.
One thing…she’s not the coziest or friendliest Substacker on the planet!
She got into a little misunderstanding with Drs Mark and Sam Bailey of NZ, (of the no virus/terrain theory Baileys), about something they alleged she said about them and what they said in their presentations and she denied she said it, that I witnessed as I was standing next to them when it occurred.