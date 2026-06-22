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Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
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Of course they are NOT acting in good faith. Why would this be the first time? What have they ever suffered as a result of acting in good faith? There are always consequences for truth speech in DC

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1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
2dEdited

Sasha is quite the contrarian voice. I met her last October at the Weston A. Price Foundation Annual Conference in Salt Lake City.

She was one of the presenters. I also bought one of her oil paintings in 2024.

One thing…she’s not the coziest or friendliest Substacker on the planet!

She got into a little misunderstanding with Drs Mark and Sam Bailey of NZ, (of the no virus/terrain theory Baileys), about something they alleged she said about them and what they said in their presentations and she denied she said it, that I witnessed as I was standing next to them when it occurred.

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1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
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