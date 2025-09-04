READ MORE: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/politics-government/state-politics/article311956239.html#storylink=cpy

A cause for celebration, to be sure, but . . . what’s the catch ?

Every single time something good happens (especially coming from a most unexpected source, like government), alarm bells start ringing, the red flags go up, as my skeptical side makes itself known and starts asking questions.

Firstly, why has Florida been allowed to break away from the ranks like this? Remember that the state also did not require face coverings to be worn “for safety” when virtually all other states did.

My main cause for doubt about the good faith behind this new move: Recall that Gov. De Santis very weirdly signed some law “fighting ‘antisemitism’” while in Israel in 2023.

(Is Florida a different country now — in more senses than one?)

Is that totally unrelated from everything else Florida decides to do about these few hot-button issues?

.

So, this isn’t too hard to imagine: Journalist Sharyl Attkisson’s take below on what “the usual suspects” will do now is totally reasonable.

.

Here’s a video of the formal announcement by the Florida Surgeon General.

Am incredulous at everything — I mean, every little thing — that Dr. Ladapo actually says here.

I’ve not been following his statements on the whole vax / “COVID” issue through those dark “COVID” times, but is this the reason why he absolutely could not be granted the HHS Secretary position?

Florida will work to eliminate all childhood vaccine mandates

.

Peggy Hall’s take on the propaganda pushing back on this announcement.

And she goes over who did get to become HHS Secretary, too. (Video should start playing at time stamp 9:10).

BREAKING! FLORIDA to END ALL VACCINE MANDATES?!

.

Will more families move to Florida now?

Will other states follow suit? (Last on that list: California, unless we get a proper governor who is not beholden to all the evil entities today.)

Will we see strong documentation over the next few years of rapidly declining number of vax injuries in children and other folks in Florida? (The Substack below is by one of the strongest anti-vax stalwarts in this continuing battle against BigPhrma. I still remember his glorious takedown of an ER MD caught on live daytime TV.)

So, yes, I am heartened, but remain cautiously optimistic. I just cannot take so many official things at face value anymore.

Of course, this isn’t a real thing that will make a difference yet until the proposal is approved by the legislature and goes into actual effect. Dr Ladapo says that they will “work towards ending all vaccine mandates.”

That wording seems to leave too much wiggle room for the possibility of such things “not working out” as hoped, and it will be the Legislature’s fault.

Let’s hope it isn’t just more cruel deception and gaslighting for us, but actual action that starts the removal of these poisons from injuring and killing more people.

Or am I being just too skeptical about a good thing?

[NOTE: Errors may abound. Written on the fly. Apologies!]

Leave a comment