MEET A FEW NEW FACES FROM THE CAST FOR A FRESH PRODUCTION OF CAMELOT ON BROADWAY .

It’s the immensely popular and successful Arthurian Broadway musical play, with music by Frederick Loewe and lyrics and original libretto by Alan Jay Lerner, based on T. H. White’s novels that comprise The Once and Future King.

(Let me put in a good word for this book, by the way: it’s a really fine read for older children and adults alike. It easily beats so many “modern” fiction-fantasy novels that most kids read — or are told to read in school — these days. I enjoyed it while still in high school, so it’s been quite a few decades.…)

Alan Jay Lerner, I will say, was one of the finest and wittiest lyricists/librettists in the business, whose like we haven’t seen again since he passed away in 1986.

Frederick Loewe was a perfect complement as the musical composer, and he has left us with so many memorable tunes from these works of theirs.

AMONG THE NEW CAST (and my reservations about — stuff):

While not trying to sound like the gifted British original, SOPRANO Phillipa Soo as Guenevere can give Julie Andrews a run for the money. She also exudes that spunkiness in Julie’s queenly character. She might be the strongest actor among the trio of major players here.

TENOR Andrew Burnap as King Arthur makes me really miss Richard Burton’s stiff and straightforward, singing-speaking style a lot. His Arthur is too soft and over-eager to please — in sharp and unpleasant contrast to the masculine persona created by Richard Burton.

From this official musical page at the Lincoln Center and sampling the other video clips of the cast recording, I see that the actor playing Sir Lancelot du Lac is yet another instance of requisite politically correct casting. (Because what do we idiot moderns know? How sure are we that there were no people of African origin at the Knights of the Round Table? ) One could possibly (possibly!) forgive this example of “wokeism” again — a disease that’s been infecting the performing arts for the last couple of decades now — if the performance were above par. However, Jordan Donica displays an exaggerated tremolo and uncertain pitch that leave much to be desired. I so miss Canadian-American Robert Goulet!

While the lyrics remain faithful to the original by Alan Jay Lerner, the spoken dialogue has been extensively revised (by Aaron Sorkin). Unfortunately, the sparkling wit of A J Lerner really goes missing here.

(See video below for a comparison.)

Jun 9, 2023

Step inside the studio with the cast of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT as they record the 2023 Broadway Cast Album! Featured here, "What Do the Simple Folk Do?" performed by Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap, and featuring music director Kimberly Grigsby.

For contrast and comparison:

LISTEN TO and ENJOY THE PERFORMANCE OF THE ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST:

Montage of still photos, printed libretto, and television show footage that delights any fan of the classic stage musical.

