In my naïveté as a child, I wondered why conductors were even there at all! I thought they were unnecessary, since the musicians rarely, if ever, looked at them, and the orchestra sounded so good playing all by themselves! The concepts of rehearsals and peripheral vision never entered my childishly ignorant mind!

Hilarious to see here how differences in a conductor’s body language can make it easy or hard for orchestral musicians to play a piece as desired.

(Glad to see that my fav conductor “won” with these guys! Can you guess who it was?)

Leave a comment