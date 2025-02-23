The much-anticipated interview which took place late last year has finally been posted online — and is accessible only to paying members of Candace’s site.

I’m sure it’s an excellent discussion of an important topic/problem that continues to plague many.

Interview: “Pornography is the Extinction of Thought”

https://x.com/EMichaelJones1/status/1893100260605452715

However, it seems that no announcement was made by Candace about it going up. (If she did, I missed it — did anyone else hear it?)

The actual posting was also delayed for several months since the exchange took place.

I even thought it was a lost cause, with no hope that Candace would make it available to anyone, ever. I was guessing that she would just toss it into the virtual trash bin, so as not to “hurt” the status of her website.

E. Michael Jones himself has no control over the status or fate of the interview. Were it not for his tweet above, would not have even known it was finally out.

Well, I choose not to subscribe to Candace’s site just to access this interview. It’s a bit tacky, these baiting tactics, that let you run smack-dab into that brick-like paywall. But that’s a choice each person has to make for himself.

Maybe Candace could consider granting access to selected interviews in exchange for a smaller fee than those none-too-cheap subscription rates posted on her site (you will be charged these fees like clockwork every month)?

Candace might be more concerned at this point about keeping her platform afloat than disseminating bold and vital truths as spoken by the “controversial” E Michael Jones.

You wonder what her site experienced after the interview she had had with the USS Liberty attack survivor. One can only imagine.

For good or ill, that was the choice of Candace and her husband, George Farmer, regarding the final (?) disposition of this important interview with EMJ.

One can only surmise that even at this late hour in the day, EMJ is still not fit for Prime Time!

Tucker Carlson? Oh, perish the thought!

Oh, well.

It’s a really tough task to take on this gigantic, deep-pocketed Octopus whose tentacles reach into every important nook and cranny in the world.

The Eternal Victims are assaulting the truth-tellers yet again — while they continue to cry out in pain as they strike you — as the old Polish proverb goes (so the Internet says is its provenance).

I mean, what can you make of the kind of mentality that allows the utterance of words like these — and not feel the slightest hint of embarrassment or shame for them?

That speaks of narcissism, entitlement, and blame-throwing the likes of which I’ve not heard of from any other group before or since.

The odd thing is that this quotation is apparently promoted by Jews as if it were some kind of amazing Gospel revelation that the rest of the world should know about.

Their most hateful perpetrators of evil never seem to apologize for anything abhorrent that they do, too.

Would that they would practice some self-reflection at some point, and start to seek to answer the question: Why is it that their group has been expelled from or ghettoized in so many countries over the last millennia?

For your all’s edification, then, regarding the bold truths spoken and written by E. Michael Jones:

Recommended reading (and good long-term investments):

(These will help edify you on EMJ’s ideas, for those unable or unwilling to pay to access the Candace Owens-EMJ interview.

You will also gain a whole lot more invaluable information and truths that can help set to rights not just your thinking, but your soul, as well, from reading these books — more than from just a popular website.)

Finally, do read this fine essay, if you haven’t yet (especially for those residing in the USA):

by Cat McGuire:

Pray for the conversion of the Jews , if it be your praxis. 🙏🏼 ✝️

