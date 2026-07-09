We Recognize the Evils of "Big Phrma," "Big Tobacco," etc. - But What About "Big Football"?

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If all he says here is accurate, then:

FIFA = just another global scam, not unlike the UN, but even more powerful in many ways, and richer?

And playing with people’s emotions and psyches, while emptying their wallets with their permission?

It might be “just a game” to the those bored by it, but to many others outside of the USA,

“Football is the most important thing in the unimportant things in life.”

[Quote lifted from discussion below.]

In the context of “ugly politics” and the ongoing Gaza genocide, well — this happened, too:

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No end to the sadness….

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