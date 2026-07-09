An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

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We Recognize the Evils of "Big Phrma," "Big Tobacco," etc. - But What About "Big Football"?

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An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
Jul 09, 2026

Full video (runs just over 15 mins):

Source.

If all he says here is accurate, then:

FIFA = just another global scam, not unlike the UN, but even more powerful in many ways, and richer?

And playing with people’s emotions and psyches, while emptying their wallets with their permission?

It might be “just a game” to the those bored by it, but to many others outside of the USA,

“Football is the most important thing in the unimportant things in life.”

[Quote lifted from discussion below.]

In the context of “ugly politics” and the ongoing Gaza genocide, well — this happened, too:

[CLICK ON SCREENCAPS TO READ FULL STORY]

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No end to the sadness….

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