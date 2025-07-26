Ana Kasparian: Epstein Cover-Up, Israel Strikes Gaza Church, & the Great American Political Shift

Premiered 9 hours ago The Tucker Carlson Show

Ana Kasparian is a political commentator and journalist who is best known as the Executive Producer and Host of The Young Turks (TYT). While her work for TYT spans nearly two decades, Kasparian also reports for Real Clear Investigations and is a host for the popular political panel show Her Take. Kasparian's sharp analysis and outspoken views can be found across multiple outlets, including CNN, The New York Times, Newsweek, Time and more.

I really enjoyed listening to this episode. I’d not heard much of Ana Kasparian until recently, when I saw her vehemently tell off a lying Zionist about the Gaza atrocities on Piers Morgan’s show.

From the worsening “homeless” situation in LA (it’s actually worsening everywhere across the state), to Ana’s view on Gavin Newsom (totally agree with her), to the forgotten Armenian massacre, including the more recent attack a couple of years back by Azerbaijan on Armenia (Tucker is really shocked at Ana’s revelation about the role of Israel in it), the attack on Holy Family parish, the continuing massacre and deliberate starvation of Gazans, and the shifting of political views and alliances — and so much more! — all these are covered in this riveting hour-and-a-half.

I still recall Tucker’s public admission a year or two ago to being so wrong on his neoconnish stance on foreign policy (I think it had to do with nine-eleven, the Mideast wars). He posted the video on a personal vlog. It did not come as a surprise that soon afterwards, FOX would let go of him.

At the time, I was also a teeny bit unsure about his sincerity, given the world being the way it is. What he’s done on his own channel, and the guests he’s had on since then tells me that he was authentic in his confession. (Even as the incorrigibly cynical folks insist that he is nothing more than “controlled opposition”. Mighty good truths being tossed out there by him, at any rate. Discernment is what we all need for everyone.)

This latest with Ana Kasparian is more evidence of that. There was a real meeting of the minds here.

And kudos to Ana: she strikes me as a genuinely independent thinker and journalist seeking truth as much as she can.

I’ve also found myself listening these days to people who would erstwhile be considered on the other side of the political fence, and I agree with so much of what they say, especially about Palestine. (Examples: Jimmy Dore, Max Blumenthal, Alon Mizrahi, Abby Martin, Kim Iversen, Don Jeffries, etc. Am politically independent, lean socially conservative.)

Happily, more voices on the conservative Catholic side are speaking out on social media about Gaza now — but it had to take that direct tank attack on the Holy Family Church in Gaza to wake them up. (Better late than never. But very, very late for most!)

We all have our blind spots, to be sure. We might be of varying political stripes and causes, but we who are sincere in our desire for truth and goodness (it is written in our hearts by God, if we just pay it heed) also share more in common than not in things that most concern us today. We do know who our real enemies are, and it isn’t each other.

