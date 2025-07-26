An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
19h

I believe that the elites need for the rest of us to no longer communicate in order to have their dream state great reset. So conversations like this are the best way to stop the train wreck in the making that they seem hell bent on producing. For the sake of all the children coming into this world we need to stop these maniacs in their tracks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture