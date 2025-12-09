CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK TO WATCH:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/usagvrLncvmJ/

He’s totally right about all these — but, in my opinion, the other parts of his activism have not been too beneficial to society.

So, to the first point.

Many decades back, a friend from back home and I had already intuited this same observation as regards the odd idea about “mental health” and “mental illness” prevailing in the USA, as rightly mocked in the video above.

At the time, my friend was feeling anxious and a bit down about the high-stress environment while a resident-trainee at a famous, fast-paced university in NYC. A fellow trainee (a Caucasian American) glibly but seriously told her that she was “depressed” and needed to see a psychiatrist and/or get on some drug to “cure her of it” or some such. Being a sensible and down-to-earth person about a lot of things in life, she balked at the suggestion and dismissed it out of hand. We both laughed when she recounted it afterwards, incredulous at such rampant “medicalization” of the normal ups and downs in life.

Yes, as far as “mental health” goes today, seems that every emotion and mood has been branded “abnormal” if you aren’t fully joyful and smiling about every single thing in your life. Bad enough, but more important — we are told that there’s a pill for that! I guess, it’s simply the ol’ “pursuit of happiness” which is every American’s right (?), as stated in the Declaration of Independence.

The speaker in the clip above, the late Hungarian-American psychiatrist and academic, Dr. Thomas Szasz, was a longstanding critic of the US Psychiatric Industry and its unscientific, woo-woo basis for calling a particular condition a “mental disease.” By now, many lay people know (or should know) that entries in the Psychiatry “Bible”, the Diagnostic & Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), are decided upon by a show of hands during the annual meeting of the “DSM Task Force” of American Psychiatric Association, all driven by social, political and economic factors. There is hardly any scientific evidence or validity to these committee- and consensus-based decisions.

For instance, something like homosexuality was long included as a disorder in the DSM since the first edition in 1952 — that is, until the 1970s, when it was removed. It was now considered as “a normal variant of behavior” — for patently political reasons: the increasingly vocal and powerful homosexual rights activists of the day demanded an end to the pathologic label long affixed to it. (And now, you know how the lgbtq agenda became so obnoxiously in-your-face in recent decades, and the squalid mess the culture has become in since the ‘70s.)

On the other hand…

While I do think that Dr Szasz had good reasons for his attacks upon the industry, I also think that through activist lawyers, his extreme stance claiming that “mental illness does not exist” went too far. Additionally, he succeeded in persuading the mental health sector to follow his libertarian-leaning emphasis on patient autonomy above all. This, I think, would turn out to be a lesson in unintended (?) consequences.

This change in the philosophy and practice of treating “mental illness” resulted in a sharp drop in the involuntary confinement of many persons who were dealing with real and serious mental and addiction disorders, starting in the 1980s. This shift has contributed to the explosion in the number of chronically homeless people in the USA most of whom have profound psychological problems, and who can pose dangers to themselves and to others.

These ultimately ill outcomes of Dr Szasz’s activism, helped along by civil liberty lawyers, is well-discussed in this 2012 article by Arthur R Williams and Arthur L Caplan.

The current DSM (5) has also been subject to chastisement and condemnation within the specialty itself, as written up here and here (from Ireland, no less).

Image accompanying the first article criticising the DSM-5, cited above.

In fact, the whole concept of the DSM method to understanding various mental conditions and regarding them as valid “medical diagnoses” has been trashed wholesale by some, too — to wit:

The Concept of Mental Illness, and Why the DSM Approach Is Wrong

It’s good to finally see some self-reflection on the part of people within the specialty itself. Perhaps, a reasonable and balanced view of mental “unhealth” will one day be arrived at from all these. For one thing, the greedy and dangerous pharmaceutical industry has been gorging itself on the immense profits garnered by drug-prescribing and -dispensing practitioners for decades now, resulting in noxious short- and long-term effects of these synthetic formulations on millions of unwitting persons around the world.

(ASIDE: There is so much to question in the whole Freudian framework of psychiatry, too. In our ‘modern’ world that has proudly dispensed with religion for its allegedly “primitive” character, psychotherapy has now replaced the more soul-healing and reparative Sacrament of Confession that every Catholic (and would-be Catholic) can freely avail of.

I think that psychotherapy offers endless “talk sessions” and yet gives such imperfect, incomplete results for its users. Why? Simply because the spiritual aspect of the pain and the cure are (misguidedly? intentionally?) excluded from the therapeutic process. But that’s a whole ‘nother story to be delved into, at another time, perhaps.)

