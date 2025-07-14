RICK STEIN series :

This is, by far, the most enjoyable and delightful travel-food show I’ve yet come across.

This particular set is about “Secret France”.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11352740/episodes/

SCREENCAP BELOW: Rick Stein enjoying a simple little seaside pique-nique.

Firstly, a lot of the food-travel genre productions have fallen too much in love with the dizzying, MTV-style of editing, with a continuous stream of quick cuts throughout the show. They never linger on an image for more than a split-second, as the voiceover links different shots together.

In a nice break from all that, Stein’s editors have created just the right pace in all of these episodes. Intercut with aerial shots of the green, rolling landscape, we see Rick driving down the French country roads in his classic Porsche convertible as we listen to a bit of his commentary.

You also learn a lot of fascinating tidbits from what Rick shares about a place — whether it’s about the history of the town, the bar, café, or restaurant; or perhaps a film that was shot in the place many years ago; or how interesting artworks were amassed in a particular café; or a memorable visit of some famous person; etc. These are the fascinating details that help set this show apart from the usual television fare.

Then, there are all these enchanting, off-the-well-trodden-road establishments that Rick likes to highlight. It’s rare for him to spend time in world-famous sites; thus, the “Secret” in the title of the series.

At the heart of it all, there’s the relaxed charm of Rick Stein himself, whose self-deprecating humor and gentle wit make every encounter — whether it’s with the local people or with a certain food or a dish — into a lovely memory caught on camera. A chef himself, he also likes to replicate dishes that catch his palate’s fancy in his bright and cheerful kitchen back in his own summer home in Provence.

Have been enjoying the series BBC channel on Amazon Prime. Methinks it’s worth the investment.

However, scroll down below to sample two full episodes — for free!

CLICK ON IMAGES OR LINKS BELOW TO WATCH:

SAMPLE: Rick Stein’s Secret France , Episodes 1 and 2.

Enjoy!

Rick Stein's Secret France

TV Series, 2019

Ep. 1: Normandy, Picardie, Champagne:

Rick's journey begins in Dieppe with turbot straight off the boats, followed by a forage for sea herbs along the Bay of the Somme.

https://ok.ru/video/1522715724410

Ep. 2: Alsace, Jura and Burgundy:

Rick's journey takes him through France's eastern border regions of Alsace and Jura, home to his favourite French dish, choucroute garnie, and favourite French cheese, comté.

https://ok.ru/video/1522716772986

(I may touch on Stein’s earlier series about his food and cooking travels in Asia in a future post, too. Will see. 😊)

