Mohammed El Kurd is a Palestinian boy born and raised in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. At age 11, Mohammed comes home from school to find half of his home taken over by Israeli settlers and his grandmother hospitalized. …

— IN A FEW DAYS, on MARCH 8, 2025, listen to Stephen Heiner discuss it on his Palestine Bookshelf channel on YT.

To receive an email notification about this, subscribe to the Palestine Bookshelf, then click the "Notify me" button on the YT still that comes up for this Film Club feature.

CURRENT UPDATE ON MOHAMMED EL-KURD:

Mohammed is today a poet and writer, and continues to be an active campaigner for the Palestinian cause.

READ: His piece on the ridiculousness of the walking-on-eggshells “anti-semitism” issue w.r.t. Palestinian resistance: Jewish settlers stole my house. It’s not my fault they’re Jewish.

WATCH: Through parody, presenting the truths about the absurd treatment and attitudes towards Palestinians in the Western media: In Bad Faith with Mohammed El-Kurd

