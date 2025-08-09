Among others, join Anthony Bourdain and meet a few “nice” Israeli settlers in the West Bank; the stereotype-challenging “Speed Sisters” whose lives are constrained by virtue of simply being Palestinian; a wonderful restaurant in the West Bank run by a Palestinian-Israeli couple; and Gazans whose ordinary lives no one in the West knows about, with expatriate Laila El-Haddad as interpreter and guide; as well as an Israeli restaurateur outside Gaza who lost his daughter to rocket fire.

Fully conscious of the controversial nature of this episode, he says this at the opening:

“By the end of this hour, I’ll be seen by many as a terrorist sympathizer, a Zionist tool, a self-hating Jew, an apologist for American imperialism, an Orientalist, socialist, fascist, CIA agent, and worse.”

WATCH THE EPISODE, and see what you think.

Important NOTE:

US residents will find that this video cannot be played in the USA. The easiest workaround: use a VPN app (virtual private network, such as ExpressVPN; one may come already preloaded with your browser) and select a country outside the US. Test each choice to see if you can skirt the electronic wall for this video. Wonder why this entire series is not viewable in the US? Copyright restrictions of some sort, or what? It’s produced in the USA.

Addendum: Other ways to get around this: Click HERE.

Traditional Palestinian Meal | Full Episode | S02 E03 | Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

May 28, 2024

Life in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza are hard to sum up in one episode. The intense relationship between these places is hard to understand, but Tony attempts to delve into the region through the food. He spends time in all three areas, meeting chefs, writers, and more to find out what impact the current situation has on the food culture in these States.

.

The Gaza we see here is in a relatively normal state of being, despite harsh restrictions even on Gazan fishing activities imposed by Israel. It is Gaza before the horrific industrial-scale devastation, mass murders and maiming of hundreds of thousands of innocents wrought by the demonic Israelis starting almost two years ago.

(I did not realize that some 3/4 of Gazans are actually refugees from other parts of Palestine, thanks to the Israeli terrorism-induced mass displacement that began in 1948.)

I was constantly on the verge of tears watching this ….

Tidbit: At 33:40, take a glance at this little heartwarming scene.

One senses repressed outrage and sadness behind that stoic countenance as Bourdain journeys across this land to meet various people, mostly Palestinians, and a few Israelis.

As one article says (link posted in EPILOGUE below), Anthony was more interested in seeing, understanding, and depicting the actual day-to-day lives of the Palestinians than just the food, in the context of the tense and dire Israeli-imposed restrictions they were forced to live under. Doing this trip opened his eyes to the reality of those lives, one that is oft-hidden away from the eyes and consciousness of the West and its allies.

(One can understand why this has been so, given the small group that disproportionately owns and controls the politicians and the White House, the media, the publishing, entertainment, and financial industries.)

Bourdain’s thoughts.

Here are Bourdain’s thoughts upon making this episode.

For El-Haddad and Bourdain, actually meeting and engaging with the very people who were living their lives in territorial confinement while under strict military supervision was their form of storytelling. This method of engagement allowed them to put a face to the situation, to the blockade, to the military occupation which still takes place today, and which continues to dictate and undermine the livelihood of such human beings. Bourdain’s reaction to seeing the reality of the Israeli-Palestinian situation was met with much frustration as he couldn’t fathom such an active dehumanization of the human race. Due to such a reaction, he made efforts towards ensuring that the world’s ignorance of such an unseen side of reality remained no more.

Israel.

In my view, Palestine is a land that has been besmirched and blighted by the unwelcome, illegal, rampaging, interloper, Israel. However, I do believe that this a-religious-religious-ethnostate is on its last legs.

And, as exorcists have said before, the final expulsion of demons from a body is always accompanied by wild thrashing and screaming by the evil entities. This picture applies only too well to the lunatic Israelis of late.

(A lament that might be heard in Palestine, but this is really all mine: paraphrasing words attributed to Henry II about Archbishop Thomas Becket, but applied in a reverse moral context, “Will no one rid me of this troublesome nation?” Alas, I haven’t the patience and grace that the Palestinians possess w.r.t. Israel.)

“Quos Deus vult perdere prius dementat.”

“Whom God wishes to destroy He first makes mad.”

EPILOGUE:

I think you can sense the sincerity and integrity of Anthony Bourdain even through the camera lens, as recounted by a Palestinian who was featured in the episode above.

CLICK ON SCREENCAP TO READ FULL ARTICLE.

[ EXCERPT ]

Unlike many journalists and foreign visitors who had crossed my path while working as a field producer, Anthony Bourdain did not once put me or anyone I introduced him to in a position to “explain” our humanity. A man of few words, he embodied what it means to “just be there” and be witness to someone’s painful experience without having to provide trivial sympathies or sprinkle salt on wounds still open. This was our first encounter as he arrived in Palestine, where I accompanied him on a journey to tell the story of a largely “unknown” and misunderstood part of the world – my world. The spark of our first lit cigarette was preceded by months of pitching and anticipation to get my food celebrity icon to Palestine for what I thought would be an episode about the wonders of our Mediterranean delicacies. Camel meat, foraged greens, grape molasses and land snails were just some of the items I tried pitching in an attempt to lure his appetite.

Leave a comment