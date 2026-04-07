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Is this argument really so far-fetched?

I don’t think so. It makes so much sense in the light of everything horrific going on today, instigated, promoted, deployed by this particular group of people and their demented minions who have been anti-Catholic from the very start.

And why has this particular interpretation of this popular piece of horror fiction been suppressed in our day?

(A rhetorical question.)

While not exclusive to them, of course, seems this characterization is spot-on for a whole lot of them.

READ THE BOOK:

(Click on image)

WATCH THE MOVIE:

(Disclaimer: For me, it was disappointingly bloodless and duller than expected, considering it’s by FF Coppola, and about a horrible, if thrilling, subject matter. Quickie review: too much tinkering with sound effects and dark imagery, with little development of the human aspect of the characters.)

(CLICK ON IMAGE TO VIEW: Free streaming on Russian site)

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