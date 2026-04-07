An Observer’s Substack

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Donald Jeffries's avatar
Donald Jeffries
5h

Thanks for sharing, Teresa. I first read "Dracula" when I was about 12. It had a huge impact on me, and a few years later three of us started trying to write our own vampire novel, using the diary and journal style Stoker employed. With all the Dracula movies that have been made, there has still yet to be one that is faithful to the novel. Great stuff!

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