This was yet another compelling travel video of sorts by Pete Santenello that presents real human beings and their real lives in these United States. What’s unique about Santenello is that he goes in with no specific agenda to sell, but only wants to find out what’s really going on in these pockets of America that are often ignored by most media. Pete is adept at asking questions that encourage people to really talk to him.

In this outing, he’s spending time with some “Cajuns” in rural Louisiana.

Pete’s host is the seventyish yet still-hale and active Gerald. Gerald has lived all his life here, and was born years before electricity even came to the place (that isn’t as long ago as people might think). A hardworking farmer-fisherman, he shows no signs of slowing down even as many of his contemporaries elsewhere have already hung up their boots for retirement. Over these many decades of life, he has seen some big changes take place in his own corner of the world, and these are not always for the better.

Watch & listen:

There’s a common refrain heard in many places today: “You can’t get good help anymore.”

In fact, Gerald faces this very situation with his farm. He shocks a bit with his matter-of-fact comments about the generations who have come after him — that potential work force of America. This shortage of ‘good local men’ forces him to hire workers who come from outside the USA — and that is not exactly a cheap option, either. To hear Gerald tell it, the state and fate of many young people in America today is nothing short of tragic.

As with all his other videos, Pete Santenello shows again his gift for drawing people out. His guests are eager to share what they think and know about things. Perhaps, they might also want to seize this chance to tell the world what life is really like where they are. The viewer is then free to connect some big dots or glean some patterns from the facts that come out of these casual yet revealing conversations. These topics are those barely touched on in mainstream (or even alternative) media outlets, which usually present manipulated narratives that hew to a particular, oft-hidden agenda.

Another nice thing that one can’t help but notice in these conversations with Pete is this: the good nature, the sense of humor and the kind heart of the average American, those salt-of-the-earth people one meets in everyday life. Not those outrageous and repulsive creatures often featured in, say, these so-called “reality TV shows”. (Fact is, those “reality shows” are some of the fakest viewing fare one can find anywhere. They have made uncomely exhibitionists, on the one hand, and voyeurs, on the other hand, of people on both sides of the screen. This has only worsened with the advent of ubiquitous social media — which, to be sure, has had and does have its good uses, too.)

So, do yourself a favor — spend time with Pete, Gerald and his friends here, and listen to what they have to say about their life and history down in crawfish country.

*As to the answer to the question in the title, let Tim tell that story at time stamp 39:44….

