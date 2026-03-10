Besides Donald Jeffries & EMJ — really impressed with the breadth of knowledge & brilliance of Salim Mansur!

Ehret’s contention on Milton poem misses the point re Paradise Lost vs. Paradise Regained; will leave it to viewers to find what the point actually is. (Not as hard as you think.)

Join host RB Ham on Beyond The Pale for the explosive third chapter of "Wag The Zog." This time, we're bringing in heavy hitters for a no-holds-barred examination of the Zionist project's theological and historical roots, and the modern state of Israel.

Making his debut appearance is renowned Catholic intellectual E. Michael Jones, alongside returning free speech advocates Salim Mansur and Don Jeffries, with special insights from Matthew Ehret. We'll plunge deep into the controversial realm of Christian dispensationalism—often critiqued as a heretical doctrine—and its fixation on End Times prophecies. Explore how these apocalyptic visions risk becoming self-fulfilling prophecies, potentially accelerating global conflict toward a cataclysmic World War, celebrated by some as the prophesied Armageddon that paves the way for Christ's Second Coming. At the same time, we'll unpack how these beliefs conveniently serve the geopolitical agendas of neoconservatives and Israel's far-right establishment, merging religious fervor with hard-nosed political strategy. This is raw, unfiltered discussion on faith, power, prophecy, and the forces shaping our era. If you're ready to go beyond the surface narratives, tune in now—subscribe and catch the episode on Rumble, X and Facebook!

E. Michael Jones: is an American Catholic writer, former professor, and editor of Culture Wars magazine. He holds a Ph.D. in American literature from Temple University and is the author of numerous books critiquing modern culture, society, and ideology from a traditional Catholic perspective.

Salim Mansur is a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Western Ontario in Canada. Born in Kolkata, India, he earned his Ph.D. from the University of Toronto. He has been a columnist for publications including the London Free Press and Toronto Sun, with expertise in international relations, comparative politics, South Asia, the Middle East, and strong advocacy for free speech.

Don Jeffries is an American author, researcher, and novelist. A longtime investigator of the JFK assassination and other historical conspiracies since the 1970s, he is best known for books like Hidden History: An Exposé of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups in American Politics and Survival of the Richest.

Matthew Ehret is a Canadian journalist, lecturer, historian, and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review (canadianpatriot.org). He is co-founder and director of the Rising Tide Foundation, a Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, and a contributor to outlets including Strategic Culture Foundation, The Duran, Asia Times, Global Times, and Zero Hedge. He is the author of the multi-volume series The Untold History of Canada and co-author of The Clash of the Two Americas, exploring geopolitics, suppressed history, and multipolar world dynamics.