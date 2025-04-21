To use another metaphor — a feeding frenzy.

Not done by that many, thank goodness! But enough are indulging in this tasteless activity at this time.

Within the Church, among the laity, especially with his harshest detractors who have been waiting ghoulishly for this day to finally come; some of whom are now in schism with the Church, deeming themselves their own popes;

And without, among non-Catholics critical of his pontificate from a more political, conspiratorial perch, some brazenly daring to question his Catholic bona fides even as they have scant clue about the meaning of being a Catholic, the teachings of the Church, the role of the papacy, and the history of popes in the Church; and succumbing to alt-media black propaganda, even aligning with schismatic individuals, too;

And so much speculation on “what happens next”. These events are not in the hands of us all save for that select group of voting cardinals. All the racehorse handicapping is just more social media “content” thrown at the virtual wall to take up digital bytes, and collect clicks, comments and likes. And often, money.

Shall not name names; some are the usual suspects; others, a bit more surprising.

Those few who do know me also know that I myself have wallowed in my own fair share of anti-Francis rhetoric way back when, from the start of his papacy; in fact, the very night of his election, when he emerged onto the loggia; an event that I watched live, on TV.

It has now become a self-satisfying spectator sport for many, with little pushback or counterattacks from Catholics. I have happily since moved beyond that arrogant, Judas-like, holier-than-the-pope stance.

More recently, taking one’s pride down a notch has helped more self-reflection and refocusing action and thought towards the vastly more vital task of striving for greater holiness.

For the moment, many of us just need to cease and desist from these actions and words that are disrespectful; some even hewing to overtly schismatic views without realizing it.

.

The man has been dead not 24 hours, and all hell has been let loose by some quarters especially on social media, with expressions of bitter gall and frustration; accusations of freemasonry, even satanism; the trope of the Vatican being the seat of all evil rearing its atrocious head once more; and some even crassly rejoicing at his death.

Yet, how many of these others could muster the courage and will to appear publicly on the loggia on Easter Sunday — mere hours before he would draw his last breath — and, in a conspicuously debilitated state of health, speak the words of blessing to the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square. (Understandably, his full message was read out by someone else.)

That he died on Easter Monday, the day after we celebrate the Resurrection of Our Lord, Jesus Christ, and part of the Easter Octave, is not insignificant, either.

.

Here is the Pope’s last Easter blessing given yesterday.

I wept, watching it, listening to his final messages to the people.

Among others, the besieged people of Gaza, those Christians he communicated with nightly, and all Palestinians, especially, remained uppermost in his mind even unto death.

This, amid a sad world filled with craven leaders who look away — even encourage and fund it — as the massacre by the Israelis of innocents: mothers, fathers, children and babies, health care workers, journalists, teachers, and all other people sheltering in schools, hospitals, churches, homes, tents; continues….

PRAY!

Pray for the eternal repose of Francis’ soul.

Pray for the cardinals who will vote in the next conclave.

Pray for our own selves, that we continue working on our own spiritual health, that we never despair of being holy as the saints are — which can only happen with the grace of God, intercession of Our Blessed Mother, and the Saints.

🙏🏼✝️❤️⚜️

REQUIEM aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei. Requiescat in pace. Amen.

.

ETERNAL rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.

Leave a comment