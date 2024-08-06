NOTE: I had to redo a video upload because of poor technical quality that I failed to catch in the previous version of this post. Sincere apologies for the inconvenience!

I feel immensely elated watching this.

I only see the joy and strength of these people, the Palestinians — despite their continual oppression by the illegal settlers and occupiers of Apartheid Israel for over 75 years now.

This is Dabke - the traditional folk dance and music of Palestinians.

Dabke palestino

At the same time, I also feel very sad viewing this now.

I wonder how the young people in this video are today — how their families and relatives are — if they are even all still alive! That’s no longer hyperbole, given the ongoing genocide and deprivation of basic needs by the cruel and psychopathic Israelis who control Gaza, aided, funded and abetted by the US government, and using our taxpayer monies.

Ahed

In the video above, you might, in passing, spy on that tall West Bank wall a glimpse of a likeness of Ahed Tamimi, the young Palestinian who famously stood up to an IDF soldier, her fist raised against him in defence and defiance, after he’d assaulted her family. Ahed spent 8 months in “administrative detention” in an Israeli jail for being — Palestinian, I guess — since no charges were ever brought against her, and no trial was ever carried out. She recalled her life up to then in this eminently readable and moving book (written with Al Jazeera journalist, Dena Takruri), They Called Me a Lioness.

Listen and watch:

Julia Boutros Sings "Yamma Mwel Lhawa"

[ Julia lives in Southern Lebanon. Her concerts are filled with Palestinians living in Lebanon and Occupied Palestine. This song / video was originally released early this year, some seven months ago.

Seven months later, the carnage in Gaza has not stopped!!!

If there’s one good to come out of these continuing massacres and atrocities directed against mostly children and women, it’s this: that finally, the whole world now knows, unequivocally, the depth and breadth of the depravity of the Israelis who are perpetrating this, and all who support it.

Yet, I’m still aghast that there are some on here who believe that all these acts of criminality and sinfulness reported in social and other media are all “fake” and “staged”.

I have no words. ]

Julia Boutros, a Lebanese singer of Palestinian-Armenian descent.

With a new song dedicated to the long-suffering Gaza Strip and all the Palestinian people. Palestinian Patriotic Song.

Approximate translation:

Oh, Mama, here’s my love song. ِStabbing is better than being in power. Defeat is for the disabled. Blossoming flowers of hope, but oppression was growing stronger. I stand still. I look out over the fields of hope. In terror, I hide my hands. Even flying pigeons Didn’t want to be around me. I asked the old sage what to do, but he would not answer; he hid the truth from me and left me in a state of confusion. I asked the doctor about the cure for my wound, he looked at me with love and said that my cure is in my own hands. Oh, Palestine, you are my beloved. You are my exile and my suffering, and you are my terrible wounds. And you are the one who has the cure for me. Your love has taught me something, simple and correct: "Courage is the main condition of love. As in the case of a devoted heart." Oh, Mama, here’s my love song.

Source of caption.

“Administrative Detention”

I read one statistic stating that one in five Palestinians are imprisoned by the Israelis in a procedure called “administrative detention” — picked up and thrown into jail willy-nilly, without benefit of trial, with no charges filed, with no idea how long one is locked up, and which prison facility one ends up in, or is transferred to — and one is almost always taken from one’s house in the middle of the night.

Long Live Palestine!!

The Palestinian spirit will never be killed, no matter what the vile, satanic creatures of Israel do. This is their homeland, they will not leave it so easily.

Viva Palestina!!

For those interested in doing so, you can purchase books, crafts and foods related to Palestine at:

They’re located in Washington DC.

This is a feeble effort on my part to remind us all of the continuing evil and injustice still taking place in Occupied Palestine today.

While I’ve practically ceased to post about Gaza and Palestine here, I have not forgotten about them at all.

The Palestinians continue to dwell in my heart, and remain in my daily prayers.

🇵🇸 🙏 ✝️

Leave a comment