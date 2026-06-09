¡Viva el papa León! ¡Viva España! ¡Viva el Catolicismo!

More on Hakuna, here .

On the once-great Spain, who herself brought the Catholic faith to so many distant lands in the Americas and Asia long ago: May she leave secularism and its grave sins and return to her Catholic roots one day soon!

Collection of videos from Pope Leo XIV’s 4-day apostolic visit to Madrid, Spain.

(Missed the Pope’s visit by just a few weeks!)

A royal welcome!

Love the pomp and circumstance in that huge square where royal guards can be seen at certain times carrying out their military marches.

(Gee, they made Leo XIV walk a lot there! Good thing the Pope is an active sportsman. FULL Welcome ceremony here.)

Astonishing turnout!

We hear from a few lucky attendees - in Spanish and in English:

The Salve Regina!

Beautiful!

Glad the Pope emphasized the Catholic pro-life stance, directly calling out Spain’s anti-life laws today.

FOR THE FULL SPEECH: CLICK HERE .

Love flamenco!

That’s some unique choreography. Can see why she’s at the top today. Impossible to catch a Baras show on short notice, but still got to enjoy enjoy other flamenco dancers’ show in a more intimate setting.

That tall retablo is rather impressive at the Almudena Cathedral of Madrid.

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