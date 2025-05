The souls in Purgatory are suffering — similar to the pains of Hell — but the difference is that their suffering will come to an end, unlike the eternity that one spends in Hell.

Listen to Christine Niles explain this Catholic doctrine:

Visits From Beyond | FORWARD BOLDLY

Christine Niles

From the Catechism of the Catholic Church:

Pray for the souls in Purgatory! This is an act of charity. They rely upon us, the Church Militant, to mitigate their time in Purgatory, and get them out sooner to enjoy the joy of Heaven!

They can also intercede for us on earth, even if they can do nothing for themselves.

I always include the Holy Souls in Purgatory in my daily rosary prayer intentions.

Offer Masses for the souls in Purgatory — this is the most powerful form of prayer for them!

🕯️🙏🏼 🙏🏼 🙏🏼 ✝️

