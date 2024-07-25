TwoSet Violin audition for the highly exclusive Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, PA.

(One site states that the acceptance rate at Curtis is 4%; another, 5%. Per yet another site, the current rate is said to be 10%. Violinist Hilary Hahn is a Curtis alumna.)

So, how did our violin duo do in their auditions?

(NOTE: Do try to ignore the disturbing use of face coverings by everyone outside of the audition hall and teaching rooms. I winced every time I saw anyone using those useless suffocating devices (as Peggy Hall calls them.)

SO, THIS IS THE MOST IMPRESSIVE THING:

What’s most striking here is the effectiveness and efficiency of a good teacher for music students.

Watch as Brett and Eddy both vastly improve their playing of their respective works after a mere 5 minutes of coaching by two of Curtis’ faculty members. (And the guy looks awfully young to be a teacher there!)

Also, it speaks to Brett and Eddy’s talent, skill and intelligence — and humility as students — that Curtis let them come and do this program, and gave each of them a few minutes of invaluable master-class lessons.

Leave a comment