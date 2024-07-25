Violinists Audition for the Most Exclusive Music School in the US (in the World?).
TwoSet Violin audition for the highly exclusive Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, PA.
(One site states that the acceptance rate at Curtis is 4%; another, 5%. Per yet another site, the current rate is said to be 10%. Violinist Hilary Hahn is a Curtis alumna.)
So, how did our violin duo do in their auditions?
(NOTE: Do try to ignore the disturbing use of face coverings by everyone outside of the audition hall and teaching rooms. I winced every time I saw anyone using those useless suffocating devices (as Peggy Hall calls them.)
SO, THIS IS THE MOST IMPRESSIVE THING:
What’s most striking here is the effectiveness and efficiency of a good teacher for music students.
Watch as Brett and Eddy both vastly improve their playing of their respective works after a mere 5 minutes of coaching by two of Curtis’ faculty members. (And the guy looks awfully young to be a teacher there!)
Also, it speaks to Brett and Eddy’s talent, skill and intelligence — and humility as students — that Curtis let them come and do this program, and gave each of them a few minutes of invaluable master-class lessons.