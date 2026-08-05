VIDEO: Andrea Petkovic Speaks [Tennis Channel]

GREG RUSEDSKI:

“I’m expecting a good week in Toronto and Cincinnati...I put her as one of the dark horses to win the title at the US Open!”

Canadian-British professional tennister, Greg Rusedski, has some daring forecasts to share with listeners.

And he is totally sincere when he says,

“I’m happy to talk about her all the time. . . . She’s always got . . . A & E: Attitude and Effort every time she plays. ”

LATEST MATCH: NATIONAL BANK OPEN TORONTO, CANADA

AUGUST 5, 2026, Night Session TONIGHT at around 7 PM Eastern / 4 PM Pacific / 7 AM Manila Time

(This is scheduled after three preceding matches)

Although it says “Sobeys Stadium” here, the venue was soon changed to Centre Court for logistical reasons: much larger crowds attending her match are anticipated after a surge in ticket sales following this announcement.

They were sold out within 30 minutes of the posting.

READ MORE on Alexandra “Alex” Eala :



On the “New Kid” Causing Fear & Mayhem on the Court

Game, Set, Match - and a Historic Win!

Leave a comment