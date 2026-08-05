VIDEO: Andrea Petkovic Speaks [Tennis Channel]

Source for title video.
GREG RUSEDSKI:
“I’m expecting a good week in Toronto and Cincinnati...I put her as one of the dark horses to win the title at the US Open!”
Source video.
Canadian-British professional tennister, Greg Rusedski, has some daring forecasts to share with listeners.
And he is totally sincere when he says,
“I’m happy to talk about her all the time. . . . She’s always got . . . A & E: Attitude and Effort every time she plays. ”
LATEST MATCH: NATIONAL BANK OPEN TORONTO, CANADA
AUGUST 5, 2026, Night Session TONIGHT at around 7 PM Eastern / 4 PM Pacific / 7 AM Manila Time
(This is scheduled after three preceding matches)
Although it says “Sobeys Stadium” here, the venue was soon changed to Centre Court for logistical reasons: much larger crowds attending her match are anticipated after a surge in ticket sales following this announcement.
They were sold out within 30 minutes of the posting.