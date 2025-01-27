A moving tribute to Gaza, this was first posted online by the singer in December 2023, a few months after the October 7, 2023 events that Israel itself participated in (look up “Hannibal Directive”). Many Israeli lives were lost by “friendly fire,” yet Israel, per its usual malicious and mendacious gall, held up to the world these events as an excuse to ramp up their cold-blooded savagery against the Palestinians in Gaza.

And today, this video remains to honor the amazing Gazans, but is also a heartbreaking reminder of what still takes place — if not so much in Gaza, such continues to happen in the West Bank.

Sung by Maronite Catholic [other sites state she is Greek Orthodox, however] Julia Boutros (her mother is Palestinian and father, Lebanese) (Note: The Palestinian-American journalist for Al Jazeera, Shireen Abu Akleh — murdered by Israeli Genocidal Forces — was a Maronite Catholic.)

Yama Moyel Hawa / Julie Boutros

بيضل عمري انفدى ندر للحرية

يما مويل الهوا ألحان الموسيقار حسين نازك

“My life is still running out, a vow for freedom”

Yama Moyel Hawa, composed by Hussein Nazak.

Words that ring so TRUE!

Julia posted this on her FB page, Nov. 11, 2023.

(The distressing photograph is not included.)

There is another copy of this video still up on YT, which has been given the label, “age-restricted”.

So, the violent imagery of corpses in shrouds and maimed children is too much for “sensitive” eyes, per YT/Google (who aided the IGF in targeting Palestinians with their AI software), but the reality of a genocide taking place is apparently A-OK in the eyes of the governments of the world that still turn a blind eye to this carnage by the Most Moral Army in the World [TM].

LISTEN TO THIS VERSION!

This is a lovely rendition by the GAZA CHILDREN’S CHOIR of this same song.

I am heartsick to listen to it, since I worry that some (if not all) of these young singers have been killed or maimed, orphaned and rendered homeless and without family, by the demonically cruel Israelis and their US/UK supporters.

Mother, What's with the Wind/Yumma Mweil El Hawa

ADDENDUM:



Here are the lyrics translated into English. This is a Palestinian folk song that is like a lullaby!

Mother dearest, the ballad of love

Mother dearest, the ballad of love becomes my ballad

I’d rather be stabbed by daggers than live under the rule of a rogue

Mother dearest, the ballad of love becomes my ballad

I’d rather be stabbed by daggers than live under the rule of a rogue

I walked under the rain and the rain drenched me

And the summer as it rolled in has set ablaze my fires

My life remains a price I would pay for liberty

Mother dearest, the ballad of love becomes my ballad

I’d rather be stabbed by daggers than live under the rule of a rogue

