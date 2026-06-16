"VAINCRE OU MOURIR", Part 2: The Film That Panicked the French Left: The Historical Facts

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MOVIE: Vaincre ou Mourir

( literally , To Conquer or Die; officially, Victory or Death)

NOTES : LINK TO WEBSITE where you can rent or buy the movie is posted close to bottom of page.

* * For all videos below, TURN ON CC AND CHOOSE Auto-Translate → English subtitles if you are not a French speaker * *

Previous post:

PART 1:

PART 2: THE FACTS

THE BACKGROUND HISTORY

Le sacré cœur /Sacred Heart symbol of Vendeans in 1793

Source (in a car sticker today)

A planned extermination

In 1794, the Vendeans were specifically targeted for deliberate elimination by an edict from the French Republic — just because they were deemed “undesirable” creatures in the world of the glorious French Republic.

Today, these actions amount to a crime that many scholars would call a “genocide” because these people were targeted for murder not for what they did, but for what they were.

There is clear proof of the existence of this policy in the Republic’s own documents authorizing such actions against the Vendeans. This hidden bit of French Revolution history was first uncovered by Reynald Secher who was working on his thesis in the mid-1980s (see interview and links to his book, below).

Apparently, the French leftists today still assert that the French Revolution was the greatest good to ever happen to France (outside of that wee minor thingie called the Reign of Terror).

What is the truth about the Vendée mass killings that many scholars now characterize as a ‘GENOCIDE’?

These stories about the Vendée atrocities have come to light only in the last 30 years, amid much controversy. It seems that they remained mostly within Traditionalist Catholic circles, and denied in left-dominated academia. (Those talking about it as fact are deemed as “extreme far-right” in France. This part of French Revolution history has not yet broken into the mainstream national consciousness, and isn’t taught in school. Thus, the majority of viewers of Vaincre ou Mourir had known little about it.

You can learn a bit more about the Vendée wars from this excellent tourism webpage that lays out the history of the region:

In several examples, the homicidal maniacs even bragged about their bloody exploits:

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST.

REYNALD SECHER

The groundbreaking work of Reynald Secher that shook the academic world — and the French government.

Book

A book evolved from Secher’s thesis, first released in 1986.

An English translation was published in 2003 by Notre Dame University Press:

Read a free online copy: CLICK HERE .

Secher was a doctoral student of history who first dubbed the Vendée massacre by the French Republic as a “genocide.”

Secher’s interviews below are crucial to understanding why the present-day leftists seem determined to erase the Vendean episode from current French memory (“memoricide”). He describes this as just another part of the original plan to physically exterminate the Vendean people themselves.

Very recent interview (in English) with Reynald Secher: 4/30/2026

The Vendeans were labeled as “traitors” to the French Revolution in the “official” narratives he picked up from school and the media. Meanwhile, growing up in the Vendée region, he had learned a totally different perspective on what his ancestors had suffered in those days drenched in blood, from stories handed down from previous generations to his family, relatives, and neighbors.

Based on his research into the archives (using primary, not secondary, sources), he demonstrated that the National Assembly had passed three laws in 1793 that called for the extermination and annihilation of, specifically, the Vendeans. Even the methods to be used were explicitly described in the Convention documents.

Secher mentions in particular the small group of academics (and not the majority of them) who are those who have been highly critical of his work: only the “Marxists, Communists and Robespierrists.”

And what exactly did Lenin (and other 20th century tyrants) have to do with the history of the Vendée killings? Listen to Secher explain in this interview.

CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK TO LISTEN:

Find out what happened to Secher when the government first got wind of his thesis work. He’d shown that there was, in fact, an official policy of the State to exterminate the Vendeans, in what he called the Franco-French genocide (le génocide franco-français).

Date of video: November 2025

Le génocide franco-français sous la révolution ! Avec Reynald Sécher.

Tweet by Pascal Gannat from 2023:

@PGannat

Translated from French

Reynald Sécher, the historian who defined the notion of the Vendéan genocide, is interviewed by #BreizhInfo about the film #Vaincre ou Mourir, which has become an audience success despite censorship by left-wing distributors who have limited the number of cities for its release.

Pre-Secher French Revolution histories

Before I’d learned of Secher’s findings, the only work in English that saw the French Revolution through a Catholic lens was this engagingly written book by Warren H Carroll. The excesses of the Reign of Terror are described, but not the Vendée horrors.

Highly recommended to all.

The Hidden Rebellion movie — one of the earliest works to depict the Vendée massacres on film.

The first I learned about these Vendean murders was from a Catholic Frenchman who used to work as a producer at EWTN, Daniel Rabourdin. With funds raised from friends, supporters, and his own savings, he was able to finally complete the docudrama after four years of fundraising and work. It was entitled,

(CLICK ON TITLE TO VIEW TRAILER AND PURCHASE DVD)

The film was shown a few times on EWTN, and is available for purchase as a DVD. It gives a good summary of what the Vendeans were up against with the bloodthirsty French Republicans.

COMMENT:

After listening to the above and reading some cited sources, readers are free to make up their own minds on whether the facts presented here on the mass killings, executions, and burnings deployed on the Vendeans merit the term “genocide” or not.

VAINCRE OU MOURIR : VICTORY OR DEATH

→ WATCH THE MOVIE: Rent or Buy: ←

(CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK)

Runtime: 100 mins / 1hr 40 min

https://victoryordeathmovie.com/

Finally:

A proper and fair-minded review

French cinema, like many others, had its heyday in the 1960s and 70s. Since then, while great directors have produced some notable works, French cinema as a whole has clearly been not as rich and bright as in the past. The stars have faded and even the big budgets no longer guarantee any quality, either in content or in form.

One of the reasons for this artistic stagnation in the French cinema is the total domination of the progressive, woke, politically correct ideology, which systematically transforms each film, at least in part, into a work of propaganda in favour of the Western canons of the moment. All this clashes with artistic freedom, higher moral values and a dreamlike ambience. Nothing of what used to give a film its French charm shines through in contemporary films. Gone are the flirtatious antics of Belmondo, the virile charm of Delon or the irresistible suavity of Bardot. Gone are the kings of France, the Napoleons, the knights and ladies, the heroes of the “furia francese”. On the contrary, pettiness is highlighted, the “franchouillards” are denigrated, everything is subject to mockery, the art and beauty of the complex and rich history of France are only occasionally used as supports for anachronistic stories aimed at spreading anti-French and anti-European poison. And then, while comedies in favour of multiculturalism follow one another thanks to the millions of euros of public money injected to support this cultural revolution, a low-budget film has been making headlines in France since January 2023. “Vaincre ou mourir”, made with barely 5 million euros, has surprised the entire Parisian elites because it tells the story of François Athanase Charette de La Contrie, known as “Charrette”. Before getting to the heart of the matter, let’s make one thing clear. No, this is not a great film. Although made for the big screen, it feels like a TV movie. It is sometimes difficult to understand what the characters are saying and at times you don’t fully understand the director’s bias in making certain camera moves. Apart from that, my main criticism concerns the uniforms and the movement of military troops. But my keen eye for the Napoleonic military history perhaps gives this element more importance than it really has. Could it be for these reasons that the whole of the French press, with the exception of a few independent right-wing media, has fallen on him with a vengeance? Not every mediocre or bad film triggers such ire from the mainstream press. But then, what is the problem for the Republican press? It’s very simple: Charrette is a royalist and counter-revolutionary hero who led the Vendée peasants into battle from 1793 to 1796, in the name of Catholic and royal France. Horror! How can you praise an anti-republican monarchist? Moreover, the film goes further: it denounces the crimes of the young French Republic, whether it be the infernal columns that killed 40,000 civilians, or Jean-Baptiste Carrier’s drownings in Nantes, which killed between 1,800 and 5,000 people - refractory priests, prisoners of war, or ordinary civilians, men and women, and even children, who were simply suspects in the eyes of the Republic. Without concession, without angelism or moralistic romanticism, the film follows the tragic epic of Charrette and his army of peasants. And what they wanted much more than the return of the King was freedom, justice and the right to practice the Catholic religion - while the Terror wanted to change the habits and customs of the French by force and state terrorism. Charrette himself, played by a taciturn Hugo Becker, announces in the first few minutes that he is ‘not a saint’. He is not cleared of his historically proven crimes, which are otherwise depicted in the film. He is a man whom events alone rather than loyalty to the crown have led to join the insurrection. He is fickle and unfaithful. In short, Charrette is shown as he is, a man who is ultimately ordinary but caught up in history, and who ends up covering himself in eternal glory by his sacrifice for something “beyond him”, as his character says in the film. In this, the narrative arc and the hero’s evolution are refreshing: no guilt, no Manicheism, but the beauty of a truly human tragedy. Sacrifice for a cause, greatness of spirit, loyalty, courage, honour, the value of one’s word, a sense of duty, camaraderie... This long list of values gives the film a particular flavour, which erases all its technical faults, so much so that it nourishes the soul. The audience, at the end of the film, applauds. The emotion was there, and you realise you have seen something special. A breach has been opened in the progressive empire of subsidised French cinema. At the end of January, the film came seventh at the box office after having achieved over 100,000 viewers in its first week of its release, and by mid-February had accumulated almost 260,000 viewers. All this despite being shunned by cinemas, with 188 cinemas only offering it to the public. There was no advertising on the major channels and the newspapers only attacked it. For the far-left MP Alexis Corbière, this film is nothing less than a “reactionary offensive” and the fact that it talks about the unknown crimes of the French Republic is a “desire to erase”! The same left that keeps demanding repentance of France and the Republic for colonisation, Vichy or the Algerian war is up in arms when a modest film deals with a small part of the crimes of the Terror, a period of the Revolution that is disputed even among the most ardent republicans. The Tartuffes are unmasked, which is one more merit of this work. There is a lot of talk about UFOs at the moment, and this film is certainly one. But it is not intended to be a unique and isolated case. The Puy du Fou, the successful enterprise of the right-wing Catholic politician Philippe de Villiers, has made with this film the first attempt to change the face of the French cinema and launch a French cultural counter-revolution through the 7th art. Let us only hope that this laudable ambition does not end up as a terribly French story, like the Charrette’s epic: in panache, certainly, but also in defeat. For the lovers of France behind this project, who have become the resistance fighters of the national cinema, they will also have to win or die.

Final thoughts.

It may have taken 200 years to come to light, but in the end, the truth will always out with these events during the French Revolution that have been hidden away for so long.

And it has been revealed through the power of cinema, thanks to this film from the film subsidiary of Puy du Fou .

The French leftists have also themselves to blame by their unusually choleric reaction, which only drove more people to see the film, to find out “what the fuss was all about.”

Bravo, well-played, everyone!

So, this is the French example, vis-a-vis their celebrated French Revolution.

Wondering when any “inconvenient truths” about US history will also be revealed and acknowledged at last by the mainstream powers-that-be?

BONUS:

It reports an enthusiastic, if also curious, reception from the general public, whose own reviews are extensively sampled in the article below.

These are in sharp contrast to the professional critics’ hit pieces in Libération and Le Monde .

(Original headline in French, followed by the slightly tweaked English translation provided by my Brave browser)

FULL TEXT:

Conquer or Die , a historical nonsense? In any case, this is the opinion of everyday life The world . Liberation talk about a “ conservative offensive [...] to spread ideas in the air ”, Telerama of a “derivative product” and not from a film, that “ even royalists will hate it “. You have to leaf through le Figaro to be able to read that “ Conquer or die” restores with happiness this unique adventure. The rhythm is lively, the actors are fair. The costumes effectively immerse the viewer in the atmosphere of the bocage.”. Current Values see in Conquer or Die a French Braveheart . And the spectator opinions on Conquer or Die ? If a large part of film critics are very harsh with the film, the 100,000 spectators who saw it in the first week have a completely different opinion... And they make it known about Allociné.fr For once, public tastes and opinions are not at all aligned with professional critics! The same people who jeered at Louis de Funès in his time, mocked Back to the Future, crushed The Visitors when it came out... Of quite a success from “ the mayonnaise does not set , passing through “ pleasantly surprised “ or “ lets himself be looked at “, a week after the release of Vaincre ou Mourir, the Allociné site listed more than 2000 spectator reviews. An unprecedented situation, when we look at the number of reviews left for Mayday, also a week after its release. There were 4 times fewer! While it is not uncommon for the opinions of professional critics to diverge from those of spectators, in the case of Conquer or Die, the ditch looks like a canyon. To the execrable score of 1.4 that the pros give to the film, spectators respond with an average score of 3.9! Either, better than Mayday released the same week, or equivalent to Entertainment also released Wednesday January 25. Of the 2000 viewer reviews posted, 600 gave the film 5 stars, 241, 4 stars, and only 24, none. In reality, there are almost as many disgruntled spectators as there are professional film critics! Viewer reviews on Conquer or Die: a scenario that is not unanimous But behind the marks given to Conquer or Die, these are the comments that show us the most about the spectators of the first days. Behind a 5-star rating, we can read from a viewer that he finds the film simple and effective which lets emotion and heroism shine through”, when another, nevertheless granting him 3 stars, reproaches him for not being “ not great from a storyline and narrative style point of view “ even speaking of “ much too academic story with still a few moments of bravery “.

The historical aspect: more harmonious spectator opinions Some spectators even mention their profession. The opinion of a historical spectator necessarily has weight in the lot of comments. Mizette, historian, said on January 25 on Allociné.fr that she knew the period of the French Revolution very well. And to certify that the film Conquer or Die “ has the great merit of bringing to the attention of the public a page of our history “ before adding that “ everything shown in this film is true and attested by indisputable documents “. An opinion corroborated by many renowned historians, sometimes involved in writing the screenplay. An opinion also shared by Guillaume Lancereau, co-author of the book Puy du Faux (JC Lattès), who declared on Daily after a viewing session of the film: “We are not in a discourse that falsifies history. It is a speech which tells, based on relatively true elements, the story he wants to tell, the story of the eternal people of Vendée who would have stood up for their eternal values, Royalty on the one hand, Catholic religion on the other”. Certainly, Manuel P. in his commentary published on January 27 on Allociné, describes the film as “larved propaganda which revisits history” and only gives it one star, but when we unfold the more than sixty pages of reviews on the site, just one week after its release, lthe vast majority of spectators agree that “ the theme deserves to be addressed “ (spirou 7 on January 28, which nevertheless gives the modest score of 2), that we are dealing with a real “ act of memory” (Alban d, January 25, 2023), at “ real rigor in the facts narrated “(Romahnn, January 25, 2023),” the Vendée wars were real bloodbaths “ (Kinein2000 February 1, 2023). Viewer review Defeat or Die: “ a documentary with beautiful reconstructions (Allociné) If criticism of the voice-over that occurs between action scenes, as if it were Charette himself, comes up often “it looks like a documentary with beautiful reconstructions “ (Florien NOEL, January 26, 2022), Mizette thinks on the contrary that the voice-over “ allows you to understand very clearly all the sequences of a little-known period of history “. If the scenario and the editing come up regularly in critical comments, the action scenes, the sets and the costumes arouse general support. The movie “ offers a convincing reconstruction of the era “ for Licorice, which only has an average rating of 2.5 stars. ; Fabrice on January 29 greets “ magnificent costumes and sets “. Kinein2000 explains on February 1 that “ the strength of the film is the image “.

The small budget of Vaincre ou Mourir does not go unnoticed (spectator reviews) Many spectators deplore that “ the lack of resources is felt “as Bernard L wrote on February 1st. A lack of resources which “ can be seen in the shots [...] to the slow motion that takes the place of action “ said Bdfoucher, on January 29, and Fernand Naudin added on January 26 that “ this first Puy du Fou film nevertheless announces promising productions “. Notwithstanding, Pierre N, on January 26, recalled that “ this film must be considered worthy of its 18 days [filming] and 3 million budget “ Many viewer reviews regret that the film is absent in many cinemas On Twitter, where the reactions on Conquer or Die are also legion, many deplore the fact that the film is not broadcast in their city. This is the case in Lille where none of the city’s four cinemas broadcast the film. Some say they did a “ 40 min drive to see this film like Augustus Romanus, January 29 on his Twitter account. And sometimes more, like Geneduc, January 30, 2023 who tweets that “only one cinema in Drôme-Ardèche offers Vaincre ou Mourir: Montélimar, 1 hour drive, let’s go”. In Aix-en-Provence, same result when you search for the film on the website of the four cinemas Oops! It seems that we cannot find a result for your search ‘’Conquer or Die ‘’”, tweets Ann on January 29 who plans to go to Marseille to watch the film. Do the reviews of Libé and Le Monde contribute to the success of Vaincre ou Mourir? Funny thing, the harsh reviews of Conquer or Die in Liberation or in The World made curious people want to form their own opinion of the film. Predictable Barbara Streisand effect! : “Reading prose [of Liberation] made me really want to see it “, declares (Mizette, January 25) on Allôciné.fr. Some see it an advertising item for the Puy du Fou amusement park “,(vince2505, January 31) . Others don’t understand the flood of attacks on this film like EvaG, january 28, 2023, who writes Conquer or Die “ frankly does not deserve the deluge of violent and gratuitous criticism that we see among some “. That said, we find some who make up their minds: “ perhaps journalists do not like to be reminded of the inglorious events in the Republic “, questions Fabrice, January 29). If the public has a better opinion than the press on the Allociné.fr site, this is not always the case. The new movie Asterix and Obelix, released on February 1, received a rating of 2.5 from the press, while the public gave it 1.6. The spectators also did not fail to express their opinion in comments, like Gaël K on January 30: “throughout the session, I felt an unspeakable uneasiness which worsened from sequence to sequence as the film became mired in its mediocrity”, giving a score of 0.5. Blandine Anceau

→ Quo vadis, Eldest Daughter of the Church ?

Today, the post-Revolution enemies of the Church continue to wield power in France, which was once known as The Eldest Daughter of the Church. This might sound incredible to many today. Run mostly by people of the baby boomer generation, this anticlerical attitude dominates today. (See the mockery of this idea on this page, for instance).

The complex relationship among the French Church, the State, and the Crown in history is well-explained in this fine two-part article by Charles Coulombe (1, 2).

Some already foresee a shrinking of the French Catholic Church to a small minority comprised of more Traditionalist-minded Catholics. While the numbers appear to support this contention, I do think that the Faith will forever remain and persevere in this land whose inhabitants no longer practise it, but whose culture reflects one deeply steeped in Catholicism. Some of these “remnants” might even be among the young ones who are countering with their comments the coordinated attack on the film by the left. (Please see part below the movie link above.)

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