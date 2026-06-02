"VAINCRE OU MOURIR", Part 1: The Film That Panicked the French Left (w/ Accusations of "False History") Finally Hits US Streaming Sites.

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MOVIE: Vaincre ou Mourir

( literally , To Conquer or Die; officially, Victory or Death)

NOTES : LINK TO WEBSITE where you can rent or buy the movie is posted near bottom of page.

For all videos below, TURN ON CC AND CHOOSE Auto-Translate → English subtitles if you are not a French speaker

PART 1: The movie

The Left & their hysterics

When Vaincre ou Mourir opened in French cinemas in early 2023, the mainstream film critics and journalists, with predictable dogmatism, sallied forth in perfect comradely lockstep to soundly trash the film.

The film’s “fault”? Presenting the counter-revolutionary, pro-Catholic and pro-monarchy side that prevailed among the farming communities in western France during said Revolution — specifically, the people of the Vendée, a region south of the Loire River.

The Vendée region. Source .

The movie focused on one horrific but little-known episode of the French Revolution. One that has long been suppressed by the Left-dominated country today, and remains taboo in most academic and political circles.

Perhaps, that taboo may be slowly leaving the scene, too — especially after this movie’s unexpected success with the general public.

Plot

Vaincre ou Mourir is a historical drama that brings to life the story of General Charette aka François-Athanase Charette de La Contrie (Hugo Becker), a naval officer fresh from fighting in that other historic event called the American Revolution. At home, retired, in Fontclose, Charette is now urged by the devoutly Catholic farmers and villagers of the Vendée region to lead them in their war against the French Republic.

Portrait depicting the real General Charette, wearing his signature white-plumed hat. Source .

The Republicans have just decreed a forced conscription upon all of France. In the Vendée countryside, lots are being drawn to pick young, unmarried males to serve in the Republican army. They are likely to be deployed far away from their homes, too.

The people refuse to comply with this order. Among their objections is their need for the young men to remain at home to help tend to the farms and trades. No lesser reason is that their king, Louis XVI, has just now been killed by the government. Additionally, their Catholic priests are being stripped of their priestly duties, sent away from their parishes, or hunted down and killed if they refuse to swear to the abominable 1790 Civil Constitution of the Clergy, a document drawn up by the Republic in order to give the state complete control (and foster the destruction) of the true Catholic Church.

What cause, then, have these Vendeans (many of whom had originally supported the earliest goals of the Republic) to fight for a state whose aims were diametrically opposed to their very faith, to their king, and to their way of life?

One cannot help but admire these humble people for daring to go up against the Republicans, whose army was then called “the greatest in the world”. The Vendeans had no military training, and had nothing more than pitchforks and scythes to wield as weapons. However, their hearts were brimming with courage, faith in God, and belief in the goodness of their cause.

“God the King”+ Sacred Heart, one of several patches used by the Vendeans. Source .

And unlike most wars, these military campaigns by the Vendeans were organic in nature. No authority figures gave them orders to take up this fight. It was the people themselves who became fed up and decided to push back against the increasingly tyrannical Revolutionary state.

They also chose among the nobility (who lived locally) those whom they wished to lead them in battle against the formidable Republican army. (There were many such spontaneous uprisings against the national government in various regions in France at this time.)

The film’s highlighting of female characters in these wars is not some modern romantic invention, either. Women of the Vendée strongly supported these wars; a few actually fought in them as well (see this, final statement; and this, under War of the Vendée).

And so, we heartily cheer the Vendeans when we witness their hard-earned triumphs over impossible odds. And we also weep with them at such instances of cowardice and treachery.

Charette

The good General Charette depicted here is an atypical protagonist for a French film. While I’ve long sought refuge in French movies when fleeing the shallow blockbuster products typical of Hollywood, French cinema’s secularism and jadedness had also long banished the idea of a “hero” from their screens. That is, the concept of a classical knight of sorts, whose actions are steeped in actual moral values. Specifically, values informed by a deep faith, honor, and loyalty to God, King and family. One who takes courageous right action while also haunted by deep doubts and fears.

This likely presents a refreshing change for the French. Thankfully, though, this stalwart Charette bears no resemblance to the banal, two-dimensional, computer-enhanced superhero or fantasy fiction figures that plague the summer screens of our dying Hollywood industry. No, this Charette here is a fully-fleshed grown-up who tries to choose the best course of action, be it the hardest one, as guided by unstinting principles. Not unlike those martyrs of his Catholic faith.

That a tragic end inevitably awaits Charette and his loyal band of fighters makes it even more heartbreaking to watch.

The film production

The new movie subsidiary of the immensely popular theme park, Puy du Fou (an enterprise founded by conservative Catholic politician Philippe de Villiers), produced Vaincre ou Mourir as its first feature film, having evolved from its initial conception as a documentary picture. To the surprise of some, the movie drew a third of its funding from StudioCanal +. Unlike the typical French film, no public or government monies went into its financing.

Amazingly, the whole picture was shot just over 18 days on a budget of some 3M US$. Besides a few other historic locations, it was the grounds of Puy du Fou in western France (besides personnel and costumes) that were used in the film to re-create these events from the 18th-century.

Its budgetary constraints might be gleaned from the constant use of close-ups, and camera set-ups that would befit more the small screen than the giant ones at the cineplex. Yet, the cinematography is superb, quietly breathtaking, and serves the drama well.

Finally, there are the performances, all of which are uniformly good. Editing is brilliant and impactful, avoiding an excessive display of blood and gore.

Directed by Paul Mignot and Vincent Mottez, the film fully engages the viewer in this gripping and moving story of heroics by a people fighting evil forces with their whole heart and soul, and against such great odds.

(Note: Jean-Hugues Anglade makes a small but significant, villainous appearance in the film. Almost failed to recognize him.)

The Reviews

Without even giving the slightest glance at the artistic merits of the film, the critics and news media promptly focused on the movie’s statement of facts regarding a particular part of French Revolutionary history. This declaration by the movie was akin to breaking an unspoken taboo in academic circles, and was just beyond the pale.

The film was seen as a simple political polemic advancing views of the “extreme right wing”. They blatantly accused the movie of of pushing “lies” upon their audiences.

Here’s a snapshot of the ratings by major newspapers and magazines:

Read the hysterical piece accusing the film of “falsifying facts,” c/o that bastion of freedom and truth, Liberation:

(original French text translated into English by my Brave browser)

And here’s another one accusing the film of simply lying about the Vendée episode [EXCERPT]:

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING.

(Your browser needs to have a translate function to get the English version).

(I could not cite the Le Monde article, as it is limited only to paying subscribers.)

The rabid anti-Catholicism of modern French political and media powers is on grand display today through their unhinged reactions to this small film.

I also see a demonic dimension to all this fury coming from the left over this movie. The battle against those particular powers and principalities continues in obvious fashion here, in this perpetual spiritual war we are all engaged in.

And why should this matter to us way out here in America, with time and geography maintaining a large distance between this story and us?

Well, tyranny is tyranny, wherever it happens, whether in the past or in the present time. Would that we could all recognize it in all its overt and subtle forms.

Do we not see the same vicious spirit of terrorism operating in certain governments today? Specifically, in West Asia and in the US? Perpetrated by, among others, a certain bunch against other particular groups of people merely for the latter being what they are, and not for what they have done?

Such vile attacks from the French Left cannot help but recall the same savagery unleashed upon the people (whom they supposedly represented) by Maximilien Robespierre and his fellow madmen at the Jacobin Club, especially through their dystopically named, ultra-powerful Committee of Public Safety. Among other responsibilities, it meted out extreme punishments — death sentences — against anyone suspected to be “enemies of the Revolution”. Those victims would number into the tens of thousands by some accounts, not yet including the killings in the Vendée. (Later on, its own architects would themselves fall victim to the bloodthirsty blade during the Reign of Terror.)

As then, we come to the question of “genocide” in the Vendée — a topic which we will get to later.

How did the general public react to this film?

Despite all this frantic outcry and brutal denunciations from the leftists (or, maybe because of them?), the regular people sought out the film anyway, showing their interest with their wallets and their presence (300,000 came out to see it in the first nine weeks). It has to date earned over 2M USD (this is without any exposure outside of France).

A few interviews bear this sentiment out. (Note that the people here are not so recalcitrant or pigheaded as the typical, hidebound leftist academic, journalist or film critic.)

From —

[“ The enthusiasm of the spectators of Vaincre ou mort who discover one of the dark and glorious faces of the French revolution '“]

And this fellow, who also interviewed a few others after seeing the film himself. Twice.

[TEXT CONTINUES BELOW MOVIE LINK]

→ WATCH THE MOVIE: Rent or Buy: ←

(CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK)

Runtime: 100 mins / 1hr 40 min

https://victoryordeathmovie.com/

So, what’s in the movie that so enrages the Left?

The bone of contention

Over the last couple of decades, the French Left (who currently to dominate politics and academia) have vehemently opposed the assertion by the conservative Catholics that the Vendée mass killings, burnings and destruction done on direct orders from the national government amount, in fact, to a “genocide.” This is best exemplified by criminal actions by the “infernal columns” (colonnes infernales) under General Turreau’s command, which were shown in the film. Bills submitted to legally recognize this as fact have failed to pass, time and again (mentioned in this discussion at time code 20:14).

Perhaps, it would be a good idea to see what the evidence is put forth by proponents calling this a genocide.

Note: For the record, I theoretically concur only with politician de Villiers’ support for Catholicism and the monarchy, but not much else.

Coming up soon:

PART 2: A DEEP DIVE INTO THE HISTORICAL FACTS

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