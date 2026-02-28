USRAEL Launches Unprovoked Attack on Iran, Kills Schoolchildren at Once. IRAN Retaliates Strategically, Hits US Military Assets in Gulf States, Blinds Early-Warning Radar. Net'yahu Fleeing?

Source for title video.

🕊️ 🙏🏼

PLEASE PRAY IN WHATEVER FORM YOU CHOOSE FOR ALL THE INNOCENT VICTIMS OF THIS — YET ANOTHER UNPROVOKED WAR OF CHOICE BY THE SATANIC USRAELIS.

Why are those who have supported, promoted this latest war not the ones risking their lives and limbs on the frontlines themselves? You know who all those execrables are.

At least, in history, kings, emperors and generals personally led their armies on the ground in battle, and some even lost their lives from doing so.

Today, so many chickenhawks squealing and squawking about waging war from the safety of their cozy homes across the lands and seas, and in bunkers today.

PRELUDE

Comment on title video:

https://x.com/mhdksafa/status/2027754184099987964?s=20

Of course, ever since the approval of and support for the ongoing Gaza genocide (not to mention the slow-motion massacres, destruction, dehumanization in daily life & prisons in the other Palestinian Territories), “international law” has become a phantom entity in the case of the evil USRAELIS and their allies.

First of all:

https://x.com/StephenSchneck/status/2027733014516510846?s=20

.

https://x.com/EMichaelJones1/status/2027791343167119576?s=20

.

https://x.com/Lexi3Alexander/status/2027705464230715857?s=20

.

https://x.com/JoelWebbon/status/2027757422907895968?s=20

.

https://x.com/CarriePrejean1/status/2027779180327539170?s=20

YET: Strategic retaliatory attacks by IRAN this time around

https://x.com/Kathleen_Tyson_/status/2027739792855662641?s=20

.

https://x.com/noctu_mind/status/2027743207535030424?s=20

Why the destruction of this radar is significant → “israeli” defense capability seriously hampered

Technically, previously the air defense of the occupied territories had about 7 minutes to react to Iranian missiles; but with the destruction of this radar, this critical time has been reduced to about 2 minutes, which poses a serious challenge to their defensive capability. Source .

.

This is a positive result.

https://x.com/LegitTargets/status/2027745371410362382?s=20

.

Shattering of myth: USRAEL a paper tiger?

https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/2027747271807246429?s=20

.

IRAN is exhausting the limited stockpile of defensive, counteroffensive weaponry of USRAEL.

“These are the early-wave, non-guided platforms, the opening signal, not the main strike package.”

https://x.com/iwasnevrhere_/status/2027697994791890986?s=20

.

https://x.com/RT_com/status/2027825871336153511?s=20

For those interested, CLICK LINK ABOVE to view clip on Twitter.

.

https://x.com/Lebanon_John/status/2027743279488303128?s=20

People themselves unhappy with presence of US bases in Gulf states

.

US military assets in Gulf States are being taken out.

https://x.com/Partisangirl/status/2027760430257742227?s=20

.

Bahrainis cheering attacks

https://x.com/susanabulhawa/status/2027770459429752922?s=20

.

“Bahrain fire department have refused to put out the fire in the US naval base as more missiles are incoming.”

https://x.com/Partisangirl/status/2027735921538523569?s=20

Miscalculation by USRAEL?

https://x.com/amalsaad_lb/status/2027725448394776855?s=20

Is this true?

“Trump has reportedly asked Iran for a ceasefire via Italy.”

https://x.com/AryJeay/status/2027747234897371599?s=20

.

“BREAKING: Netanyahu has fled Israel”

https://x.com/Partisan_12/status/2027732079413497971?s=20

Good summaries of USRAEL ‘foreign policy’ of late

https://x.com/caitoz/status/2027715496129519992?s=20

Wisdom of Dmitry Medvedev:

https://x.com/MedvedevRussiaE/status/2027671270125363682?s=20

.

