Note: I have no more polite words for trump & his illegal war or that demonic ethnostate.

Iraq is going to be joining, too.

Yemen is apparently joining in right now.

Galilee has been hit?

Tel Aviv has been hit.

NOTE: Iran is hitting only military targets — unlike USRAEL.

Same Space on Twitter:

ALSO, follow Sulaiman Ahmed for tweet updates.

A different Space :

https://x.com/i/spaces/1wxWjajwWqQJQ?s=20

SCREENCAP of V Beeley’s updates. Follow Vanessa for updates.

ALSO, follow RT on Twitter:

https://x.com/RT_com?s=20



Also, follow:

https://x.com/alon_mizrahi

Leave a comment