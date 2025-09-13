. . . only because the original writer, whose otherwise informative post I was sharing with my readers, decided to pivot from the greater point at hand and continue to attack me in her own comments section about my objection to her opinion on my Catholicism. She refused to let it go, and made it all about my disagreement over her views on my faith, instead of refocusing on the bigger matter at hand, and the real enemy we face together.

I have thus decided to remove that repost of what could have been a good resource for critical thinkers. Will not support such wrongheaded obstinacy.

Apologies for the inconvenience and the confusion.

Sheesh. With (potential) allies like these…

Leave a comment