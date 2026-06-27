Unique Milestone Film from a Much-Missed Polish Director.

LINK TO PAGE WITH FREE ONLINE STREAMING OF MOVIE IS IN ARTICLE BELOW.

This film and review may be familiar to my very earliest, loyal subscribers. Have updated the article yet again, and would just like to introduce the film to others who are now also kindly subscribed to me. Hope some may find it interesting, too.

The Double Life of Véronique (1991) remains one of my all-time film favs, a rare and beautiful example of mystical, dramatic cinema.

I’m still heartbroken that its Polish director/co-writer, Krzysztof Kieślowski (1941-1996), is no longer with us. Even his black-and-white, short documentary films and the few fiction films made in “iron curtain”-era Poland (before he started working on feature films in the West) are some of the most compelling movies you will ever see. (See linked page for more.)

Would just like to repost below my current overall thoughts on this film’s significance in light of the director’s own history of faith. (This paragraph closes out the original article.)

Latest thoughts:

From my current perspective in life, and more importantly, as a better-informed Catholic revert, I’m more inclined to see this film as Kieślowski’s attempt to dramatize and depict the signs in our lives of the greatest and most powerful mystery in the universe — God. Although the director professed agnosticism, methinks that despite his conscious efforts to suppress/deny it, his deeply Catholic upbringing insisted on manifesting itself in his works. And for that, I am happy and thankful.

To buy the DVD, go here .

There are streaming rental/purchase options, Blu-ray and regular DVD versions available on amazon.

(But why is the DVD so expensive? No one buying Blu-ray anymore? I never did switch to that platform myself.)

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