Unintentional Comedy?

Comment on this clip from the estimable Catholic author, speaker, journalist, E Michael Jones :

Right. This is just the newest “revelation” that the j-supremacists have invented to tell their shrinking audiences who still give them any credence.

The jewish supremacists are flailing about now, resorting to just throwing spaghetti at the wall. Desperately trying to regain control of the narrative, but none of it is working anymore.

Gaza revealed all to the whole world. And the horrified world can not unsee all that it has seen these past two years and four months. There is no coming back from this for “israel.”

And that’s only as it should be.

At the very least, let us keep in our memories those who have sadly perished in these ghastly atrocities. And to consider helping in some way those still suffering today from the never-ceasing deprivation, attacks and destruction by the idf that the moral-free and corrupted western ZO governments continue to ignore.

Check out the websites below for those with the wherewithal to help:

Palestine Children’s Relief Fund

Gaza Great Minds

Support Palestine: Provide Life-Saving Aid to Khan Yunis Camp

Lifeline 4 Gaza

Shahad

