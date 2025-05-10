Extracted from this source .

I know, most of you are likely bored by such things as this by now.

Yet, it isn’t everyday that we get a new pope elected.

Just love the pomp and ceremony, the formality, the tradition, the beauty.

We need more of this in our day of degeneracy, over-casualness, lack of dignity and decorum.

I thank God all the time for the Catholic Church.

Perhaps one day, we may all have the choice to assist at more easily-available Traditional Latin Masses, too. (Although I have been to simple Novus Ordo Masses in which the priest, usually one from Africa and serious about the Faith, brought such dignity and solemnity to the rite even with a bare-bones set-up.)

