Understanding the Current Battle in West Asia & History of the Region: LISTEN!

The chat is wide-ranging but very informative. So many gems from Vanessa here, such as:

“I consider it [Dubai] as the genetically modified outpost of Israel...”

ANOTHER EXCERPT:

Comment on the comparative morality of these warring sides during both peacetime (application of crippling sanctions and blockades) and wartime:

Read about the tactical GREAT BLINDING , mentioned in the interview:

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW:

.

So, in the end, it’s really just Iran and the Axis of Resistance (Yemen’s Ansrallah, the Iraqi Resistance, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the Palestinian Resistance, among the more prominent groups) who are the only ones standing tall and resolutely against the vile, parasitical, pedophilic, hegemon aka the Epstein Regime of USRAEL.

(Guess which side we’re rooting for. Ten, fifteen years ago, would never have thought I’d harbor such “unusual” views. But so much has been revealed to the world — at such great cost, especially to the Palestinians who are still dying and suffering in Gaza to this day. We finally know who the true villains are in this world; who are those who’ve been the destructive and corrupting force, in so many ways imaginable, spreading their tentacles to every corner of the globe.)

More on Vanessa’s background:

Vanessa Beeley remains one of the most level-headed and well-informed sources of actual, on-the-ground information in West Asia (aka “the Middle East”). She also brings astute analyses of events to the table. She has lived for several years each in Palestine (secretly entering Gaza), Syria (until the fall of Pres. Assad to USRAEL-supported, Al Qaeda terrorist forces in late 2024), and now lives in Lebanon. Among threats to herself for always speaking truth to power, she has been on the “kill list” of the Ukrainian Myrotvorets, and has been threatened with sanctions by a French Member of the EU Parliament, etc. Yet she forges on, continuing to report directly from these places where grave risks to one’s psyche, health and life are an everyday reality.

Vanessa is also one of UK Column’s “Gutsy Women”. Read and view video HERE.

Personal aside.

On a more personal level, during a small tiff on this very platform some years ago, Vanessa revealed her classiness and decency then, even in what might seem to many a trivial thing. What you see in every interview she gives and every piece she writes comes straight from a heart of gold, one always fighting for the underdog, the victimized and oppressed, without those oft-hidden, self-aggrandizing personal agendas.

Finally, note the dismaying truth in this tweet :

(He’s been saying quite daring things about all these events in West Asia for a few years now. He has been later proven right a lot, despite widespread skepticism.)

https://x.com/alon_mizrahi/status/2029236381181198575?s=20

Leave a comment