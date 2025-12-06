This is an enlightening and wonderful, bilingual conversation held in Spain between the priest, Fr. Ambrose, visiting from the US, and a deeply knowledgeable and articulate Spanish diocesan priest, Fr. Gabriel Calvo Zarraute.

Fr. Ambrose is a member of the Norbertines housed at St Michael’s Abbey, located in a serene, beautiful, out-of-the-way place in Orange County, Southern California. (It’s a great refuge from the din and chaos of the world, but is also very accessible. Everyone needs to visit at least once!)

NOTE: For those who are not that conversant with the Spanish language, you’ll need to watch the video, as English subtitles are provided when Fr. Gabriel is speaking. (Spanish subtitles appear when Fr. Ambrose speaks.)

VIDEO DESCRIPTION :

Dec 3, 2025

As we prepare for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, we begin a new novena series exploring the deeper history behind her miraculous apparitions.



Our first episode takes us to Toledo, Spain, the ancient primatial diocese and spiritual heart of the Spanish Church, where Fr. Ambrose interviews Fr. Gabriel Calvo Zarraute. Known across the Spanish-speaking world for his teaching and digital apostolate, Fr. Zarraute explains why Spain—called by St. John Paul II “Land of Mary”—played a central role in the story of Guadalupe.



He reminds us that the New World was not an “appendix” to Spain but part of her civilizational and apostolic mission, shaped by the Reconquista, Marian devotion, and a profound evangelizing spirit. This produced a unique fusion of cultures, later called the “Christendom of the Indies,” a world where Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared and spoke to both Spaniards and indigenous peoples alike.



To understand Guadalupe, he says, we must understand the spiritual and cultural world she entered.



Watch the full interview above, available in English and Spanish with subtitles.

Why Spain Matters for Understanding Our Lady of Guadalupe | Fr. Gabriel Calvo Zarraute & Fr. Ambrose

Hailing myself from a former overseas province (aka “colony”) of Spain located in Southeast Asia, I am thoroughly interested in these topics, and anything that has to do with the Catholic faith, Spanish exploration, and Catholicism.

The archipelago known today as “the Philippines” were in pre-Hispanic times a group of islands with disparate tribes organized in chiefdoms, with no common language to them all. It was the Spanish explorers who would later unite the islands into one state, with the seat of power in what is known today as Manila. (The Portuguese explorer, Fernando Magallanes (aka Ferdinand Magellan) led a Spanish expedition that would make the first European contact with the natives in various islands in March, 1521. This “discovery” took place only a decade before the miraculous apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe in what is today Mexico. (And if the Spaniards never got as far as they did then, those islands would’ve continued to be pagan — even if the mercantilist British took them over, since religious evangelization was not their thing — or perhaps, become Muslim, just like the people in nearby Indonesia.)

Note: The Catholic monarchs dubbed these far-flung lands under the Spanish flag as “provinces” and not “colonies.” Theoretically, every indigenous person under Spain’s rule possessed the same rights and privileges as did every Spaniard in the Iberian peninsula. This was a concept that Catholic monarch Queen Isabella introduced at a time when “rights” were even barely recognized by any ruling entity. With the aim of evangelizing all these other peoples, the Spaniards considered the natives of these lands as equal to themselves in their humanity, who deserved the chance for salvation through the Catholic faith. They were not considered subhumans at all.

Interestingly (and unlike many other colonizers), the Spaniards did not segregate themselves from the indigenous folk; neither did they look down upon them. As Fr. Gabriel and Fr. Ambrose say above, the Spanish men and native women who wished to be together first had to receive the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony. In this way, the women were accorded more honor and status than what they had in their non-Catholic, non-Hispanic social structure. The family that arose from this union was given primary importance, too.

Thus, these elements (marriage and family) introduced into the New World were just standard in what we recognize today as Western civilization. While life for the ordinary person even in Europe was no picnic then, these were not really so bad now, were they? Especially compared to how things were for the native Aztecs, and other pre-Columbian Meso-Americans who practised human sacrifice to appease their gods. (Anti-Catholic historical revisionists of the “woke-liberal” stripe who romanticize and elevate pre-Hispanic cultures and societies above the Catholic European ones of the day are conjuring up a fantasy totally divorced from the harsher and more cruel realities of life in those places at the time.)

What’s next?

The next episode in this series will delve deeply into the pre-Columbian life, society and culture as Fr. Ambrose then interviews an anthropology academic in Mexico.

ADDENDUM:

For those unfamiliar with the Miracles & Message of Our Lady of Guadalupe, watch the video documentary below:

