Posting this on the eve of the planned illicit bishop consecrations announced by the SSPX.

This post may ruffle some feathers, especially of those who sincerely believe that the SSPX are in the right, always and forever.

This belief is wrong!

This declaration regarding the Novus Ordo Mass by the SSPX is wholly indefensible, as Christine Niles explains in this episode.

SSPX Extremes | FORWARD BOLDLY

Here’s the actual text that Christine refers to, with relevant passages underlined in red .

Again, the extremist SSPX dogma at its core essentially implies,

“Extra SSPX nulla salus.”

[“Outside the SSPX, there is no salvation.”]

So, the billions of Catholics around the world who assist at Novus Ordo Masses — canonically approved rites by Rome — are participating in evil, says the SSPX.

Perhaps some may think that this arrogance and rebellion are okay, since only they know what’s right.

Well, Catholics who follow the SSPX need to leave this schismatic sect for the sake of their own souls. This stance differs not one whit from every other Protestant denomination that professes “I-know-better-than-the-Pope” attitude adopted when they all decided to set up their own churches.

Otherwise, they are willfully and knowingly rejecting the Catholic dogma (as properly understood),

[“Outside the Church there is no salvation.”]

Pope Leo’s final letter

And Pope Leo has just sent a final appeal to the fraternity.

LETTER OF POPE LEO XIV

TO THE SUPERIOR GENERAL

OF THE PRIESTLY FRATERNITY OF SAINT PIUS X

https://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiv/en/letters/2026/documents/20260629-lettera-fraternita-sanpiox.html

To The Reverend

Davide Pagliarani

Superior General

of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X With a paternal heart, and aware of the responsibility entrusted to me by the Lord as the Successor of the Apostle Peter, I address you and, through you, the bishops, priests, seminarians and faithful connected to the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X. The Church recognizes the devotion to liturgical life, commitment to priestly formation, apostolic zeal and desire for fidelity to Tradition that characterize many people and communities connected to your Fraternity. This has motivated the attentive and generous attitude that my Predecessors have consistently shown to you. In this spirit, and filled with Christian affection, I plead with you and ask you with all my heart: please turn back! I urge you to consider carefully the spiritual good of the faithful, because the schismatic act you are about to undertake would deprive them of the licit and, in some cases, even valid reception of the Sacraments, which they love and seek for their sanctification. The Church is open to a path of dialogue and understanding that the Holy Spirit can make possible and fruitful. I pray for you, because to tear the seamless garment of Christ is a sin of extreme gravity. May the Lord enlighten your consciences and awaken your hearts. With a sorrowful yet hopeful heart, I feel it is my duty, through the authority received from Christ, to ask you to desist from your intended act. I entrust these intentions to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mother of Good Counsel. From the Vatican, 29 June 2026 Solemnity of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul LEO PP. XIV

Cardinal Robert Sarah’s thoughts.

THE FULL ARTICLE ON CARDINAL SARAH’S THOUGHTS: CLICK HERE.

Non serviam

Additionally, the SSPX priests are basically following Lucifer’s motto,

“Non serviam.”

[“I will not serve.”]

How to avoid this spirit:

May the misguided priests and followers of the SSPX return to the fold and reject this Luciferian pose of rebellion against Christ’s representative on earth.

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