Humiliation and casual cruelties typical of the Israelis.

Glaswegian activist tells of her experience at the hands of the IOF.

“That prison was awful. No food, no water. My broken leg, the girl said to me, “Ah, what happened to your leg?” I said, “it’s broke.” She slammed the metal door on it and went, “Oh, sorry” Margaret Pacetta, 70, from Glasgow, Scotland, is one of four Scots who participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla. Pacetta arrived in Istanbul Airport on Saturday afternoon along with 136 other activists.

Turkish participant recalls the lunatic Ben Givr giving a ‘talk’ to the kidnapped group.

Muslim Turkish woman relates her treatment by the IOF.

Turkish activist Semanur Sonmaz Yaman, a participant in the Steadfastness Fleet, recounted how occupation soldiers in prison forcibly tore off the headscarves (hijabs) of detained women, humiliating and violating them in detention. In an act of solidarity, non-veiled friends gave their own shirts to cover the heads of those whose hijabs were stripped away. This is just a glimpse of the deliberate degradation Palestinian and international detainees face at the hands of the Zionist occupation, an enemy that weaponizes humiliation as part of its repression.

Many kidnapped flotilla members attest to the harsh treatment given the high-profile Greta Thunberg.

Read the book by young Palestinian Ahed Tamimi to learn more details about the usual, torturous treatment given by IOF to Palestinians who are randomly picked up and detained for no good reason, for an indefinite period of time.

The Second Wave Flotilla, led by the ship, Conscience

Conscience

Oct 3

One after another, the new wave by @GazaFFlotilla is on its way to Gaza with 11 ships. Leading the way is the beautiful Conscience.

From aboard Conscience

The Resonance

“We are 3-4 days from Palestine. The ship Conscience has joined our flotilla. Since I filmed the video, Israeli planes have started circling over our flotilla. It feels incredibly unsafe.” “Thank you to all of you who are keeping an eye on the flotilla & sharing our content”

A Gazan’s thoughts re the Flotilla…

A young Gazan’s touching thoughts …

Global Sumud Flotilla Commentary

Shahed from Gaza: The Sumud fleet was the hope and life for me and my stricken city. I was waiting for them on the beach to present them with my painting and for my weak hand to touch their brave hands, but that did not happen because of the occupation. Today I am standing and every person sadness and frustration We look to the horizon, will another hand extend to give us life or not?

Oh, and here’s yet another example of a terrorist, per Israel:

Israeli bombardment continues after trump announcement of “ceasefire”

(from Holy Family parish priest, Fr. Romanelli’s video, time-stamped ‘4-10-2025’)

… The house key. 😢

The Palestinian Key of Return

