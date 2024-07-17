My favourite young violinist duo based in Australia, TwoSet Violin (Brett Yang and Eddy Chen), try their hand (and feet) at ballet!

I could not stop laughing! And, boy, did I need those laughs!

We Try Ballet (feat. HK Ballet)

* Watch all the way to the end - and prepare for the Grand Finale !! *

I think Eddy shows some promise.

Brett, however, will remain the awkward duckling among the swans!

