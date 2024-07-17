TwoSet Violin Try Out Ballet! 🤣🤣🤣
Yes, our intrepid string duo dare to attempt this most technically difficult dance form!
My favourite young violinist duo based in Australia, TwoSet Violin (Brett Yang and Eddy Chen), try their hand (and feet) at ballet!
I could not stop laughing! And, boy, did I need those laughs!
We Try Ballet (feat. HK Ballet)
* Watch all the way to the end - and prepare for the Grand Finale!! *
I think Eddy shows some promise.
Brett, however, will remain the awkward duckling among the swans!
Thanks for that - I am still smiling :-)