Two Kitties: On Never Giving Up.

Let me explain.

Sometimes, in her matches, rising star of tennis Alexandra Eala is like the first black kitty; at other times, she’s more like the second, black-and-white one.

But here’s the thing: like the kittens, she never gives up! Not on a point, a game, or a match. She can be just like the second little cat that literally scratched and scrambled its way to the top of the cabinet in multiple attempts, despite falling to the floor a couple of times.

That’s true grit, a ‘never-say-die’, ‘fighting -for-every-point’ spirit that Eala has shown in each match she’s played, win or lose. It’s a rare quality in people, especially younger ones.

Defying the odds.

Eala keeps defying the odds that are always set against her. Detractors keep calling her victories mere “flukes” and discount the many wins she’s pocketed in various rounds in different tournaments of varying tiers.

Of note, she has already defeated quite a few high-rankers, including Olympic gold medalists, in a number of matches. Seems that the finest players also bring out the best in her. [Old story on her stunning wins till 2/2026; post-Wimbledon story here.]

The near and distant future.

What remains to be seen is if she can sustain these court performances through several rounds in tourneys of higher caliber (with WTA 1000, or perhaps, but surely too soon — an actual Grand Slam, WTA 2000). Her world ranking will rise; but as Eala herself has said many a time, in tennis, rank number has little to do with one’s winning or losing in a given game. Anything can happen, as they say.

It may also be too soon in her career to expect a GS win. Her peak form may yet await in the coming years and decades.

Meanwhile, she’s taking it one point, one game, one set, and one match at a time, in every round that she might be playing in. Mind you, tennis, especially at that level, is a really gruelling sport that rewards not just physical fitness, accuracy, stamina and power, but also, mental fortitude, endurance and resilience.

2nd Round at the Mubadala DC Open

Today’s second-round game at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, DC had pre-game odds slightly favoring Leyla Fernandez of Canada over Alex Eala — and look what happened there.

Alex did happily put away the first set, 6-2. However, it was a different story in the second set — at first: she was down 5-1 with Leyla leading, but then turned things around, fighting her way back by winning 4 games in a row to put the score at 5-5; then 1 game each to 6-all, followed by a tiebreaker that she handily won (Eala’s 7 points to Fernandez’s 1 point) to finally grab the win. Fernandez also served her a total of 4 aces in the match, versus none by Eala.

I was so nervous in the last 5, 10 minutes that I stopped watching the game on Tennis Channel and just followed the score and commentaries on YouTube “watchalongs”!

FINAL SCORE: 6-2 / 7-5 (1) (+tiebreaker)

(To watch match highlights, please scroll further down.)

Interview & presser

More examples of unusual maturity, grace, humility and healthy confidence from Alex in these two interviews below (today and yesterday).

Some of the questions at the post-match presser (second video below) are kinda getting repetitive, though, but Alex always comes back with such great answers.

Here’s today’s post-match interview for Tennis Channel in the 2nd round defeat of 2025 DC Open Champion Leyla Fernandez :

Alexandra Eala on crazy comeback from 1-5 down 🔥 | 2026 Washington DC

Post-match interview yesterday , after her 1st round win over China’s Qinwen Zheng .

Alexandra Eala | Post Match Press Conference | Round One | 2026 Mubadala DC Open

HIGHLIGHTS OF TODAY’S MATCH:

→ (Note: In the high-stakes, last few moment of this game, a woman in the stands let out an excited squeal at 3:32, anticipating the final tie-breaking point coming a split second later that would give Eala the win — and finally relieving the incredible tension that was gripping everyone!)

Leylah Fernandez vs. Alexandra Eala | 2026 Washington, DC Round of 16 | WTA Match Highlights

FLASHBACK: A three-year-old Alex meets idol Maria Sharapova.

Even as a tot, already with that sweet, confident smile.

→→→ So, it’s on to the Quarterfinals for Alex at the Mubadala DC Open, with that unbeatable Filipino Katipunera spirit of ‘never-say-die’!

→ For newbies (or those still awake), click below to learn more about Alex Eala.

NOTE: Thanks for bearing with me on this topic, dear Gentle Readers! Just offering lighter “FAN”FARE and FUN FARE here. Posting because topic is timely and current in nature relating to ongoing sports events.

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