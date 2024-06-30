Meet and learn a bit more about —

— two of the greatest pianists of our day!

.

Pedagogue and pianist originally from Ukraine, Denis Zhdanov, presents excellent breakdowns of their respective playing methods!

.

How exactly do these artists create those marvelous sounds on the keyboard?

.

Even if you aren’t a pianist, Zhdanov’s talks offer a fascinating look at the vastly different ways (for better or worse) these virtuosos produce those amazing melodies, harmonies and rhythms that strike at our deepest core to move our emotions and color our thoughts, as they deploy those pianistic gifts that come only from God.

The Legendary 1978 Concert

(About a thousand buyers were already waiting in line for two March concert dates when the Carnegie Hall ticket office opened at 10 AM on that wintry January day in 1978.)

Denis analyzes Horowitz’s odd piano playing style:

(Do not attempt this at home — no, seriously! It is actually dangerous to your hand and arm health!)

My mom was always aghast at how he lay his long fingers flat on the keys! It looked strange and awkward to her, taught as she was by her beloved Russian-American professor in the more efficient, disciplined and less flamboyant Russian school of piano playing. Yet, her teacher had said that a pianist could use whatever method or style he wanted so long as he produced the desired sounds. (But had to also sit with dignity and decorum, without hunching at the keyboard. She did catch Horowitz in NYC in her student days there, decades before the celebrated 1978 concert.)

Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3

Denis’ analysis:

Denis examines her astonishing technique and relaxed playing style — rather opposite to those of Horowitz.

For those interested, I wrote about a personal encounter with La Argerich some decades back, here:

