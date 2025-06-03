So many essential truths about Christianity and, specifically, Catholicism, vis-a-vis the world — clearly and simply spoken.

We continue to deal with the wreckage wrought by the philosophy of (that period euphemistically called) The Enlightenment and Kantianism upon Christianity.

And yet —

“The supernatural has a way of reasserting itself.” (at 1:13:41)

“They [the enemies of the Church] know in some way that we are the enemy that matters, and that’s why they go after us with such vehemence.” (at 1:23:22)

— Bishop Robert Barron

Bishop Barron on the New Pope, the Foolishness of Atheism, and Why Young Men Are Turning to Christ

(0:00) Introduction

(1:20) The Real Reason So Many People Are Unhappy

(9:05) How to Abandon Your Ego

(12:54) How to Pray

(18:47) Seeing God in All Things

(22:15) The Biggest Threat to Your Relationship With God

(23:41) Where Do We Find Grace?

(25:10) Is Your Phone Destroying Your Relationship With God?

(27:40) How to Stay Focused on God

(34:30) How Does Evolution Fit into Christian Theology?

(38:48) The Failures of the New Atheist Movement

(48:55) Does God Require Sacrifice?

(51:44) The Real Reason People Reject Christianity

(56:19) The Rise of Christian Persecution

(59:45) The Sex Abuse Scandals Within the Catholic Church

(1:06:40) What Was the Second Vatican Council?

(1:08:56) Why Did the Catholic Church Get So Political?

(1:14:45) Debunking the Myth That Religion Leads to Violence

(1:19:35) The Link Between Technology and Mankind’s Worship of Self

(1:24:11) How Should Christians Respond to Persecution?

(1:28:24) Spirituality and AI Consciousness

(1:30:03) The Future of the Catholic Church Under the New Pope Leo XIV

(1:39:28) Bishop Barron’s Advice to Those Interested in Christianity

Some insights are new to me, and make very good sense. And surprising, coming as they do from Bishop Barron, whose views I had mistakenly thought differed to what he says here.

I also think the Church is now entering a most welcome transition under the steady leadership of Pope Leo XIV.

Bravi and Thank you, Tucker Carlson and Bishop Barron.

CODA

1:22:26 — … the very ‘weirdness’ of Christianity … that’s gotta be front and center.

When I was coming of age, the churches were made to look like they were just blending into the suburban environment. That’s emblematic of the time. Make the churches [so] you barely see it. The medieval cathedrals looked like Tibetan temples. Wildly colored and rising up like monsters from the […], but they were speaking of another world. You open the door … it’s not like you’re entering a bank, which is what a lot of our churches are now … you’re entering another world! … We’ve gotta be a very strong presence. [boldface added]

— Bishop Robert Barron

YES!

Just like this oft-visited church in southern France constructed in its present form in the mid-19th century — it most certainly does not look like a bank!

Notre Dame de la Garde, Marseille, France

(also known as La Bonne Mère / The Good Mother)

Basilica of Notre Dame de la Garde, Marseille, France. Personal pics.

The one known as "La Bonne Mère" has lived three lives. First built in 1214 - at the time it was a small chapel - it was rebuilt in the 15th century before being destroyed again in 1853, to make way for a larger basilica. The objective is then to have a place large enough to accommodate the pilgrims who are becoming more and more numerous since the appearance of cholera. Inside, the materials used are at the height of its splendour: white marble from Carrara and red marble from Brignoles alongside Byzantine style mosaics.

