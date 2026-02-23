Truths Spoken Publicly Way Back in 1988.

Hearing this today boggles my mind. That was Sen. Barry Goldwater (1909-1998) on the TV show, Crossfire.

There were a few already speaking the truth about the Palestine - “israel” situation way back then — some 40 years ago. The fix was already in, and only growing.

And it all got worse, much worse, right after the Nine-Eleven-Two Thousand-One incidents that changed the way we live and travel (the unnecessary, manufactured wars that followed were all part of the Greater “israel” Plan).

Some say that the ziojew-occupation of the government began in earnest the day they murdered JFK. But will leave all the “israel” and j-influenced historical events since then to others to look into on their own (e.g. USS Liberty, Lewinsky scandal, on and on [so many of them!], up to the current ‘Epstein files’ horrors).

Yet, most of us in the US/ West and satellites at the time up to some two years back had been simply brainwashed into accepting just one viewpoint on the matter by the j-controlled media, Hollywood, publishing industries. In the mainstream consciousness, the Palestinians had already been dehumanized and cast as an inferior, uncivilized class of people bent on eliminating the “poor persecuted jews of ‘israel’” any chance they got and wholly undeserving of our sympathy.

Gaza.

It had to take the confluence of the ramped-up death and destruction in Gaza together with the unfiltered transparency of social media via cell phones to finally break that spell cast upon us all especially by the j-controlled mainstream media and entertainment industries.

And oh, how wrong we were! So very wrong!

I recall how a trip one brother took to the region in the 1990s promptly made him into Palestinian supporter. He saw how the actual conditions were with his very own eyes. Yet, for the rest of us, the events “over there” affected our cozy lives in the US so little, and we hadn’t a real reason to care about them.

Those “events” were often described merely as a “longstanding religious/ethnic conflict between two groups of people fighting over land,” or simply, “the Arab-Israeli War” — with full ignorance on our part of the whole history preceding them all. I, for one, had no idea about the hubristic British-jewish Balfour Declaration in 1917, nor about the terroristic gangs carrying out massacres and mass expulsions of Palestinians during the 1948 Nakba.

And guess whose side “we” were on? On that of those poor victims of the Holocaust TM, of course! Well, how can you not believe that story, what with thrilling movies like this one from 1960:

And the book on which it was based, as the newly created, heart-rending Holocaust TM narrative depicting the exclusively special suffering of jews in WWII were still fresh on everyone’s minds?

Fact is, through no fault of their own, people of my parents’ generation were fully indoctrinated in the Holocaust TM narrative. I actually recall seeing a copy of that book at home, over there yonder, in a house located in a wholly different continent some ten thousand miles away from here. (How’s that for world conquest? I’ve not seen film nor read book myself. Will I? Should I? Don’t know yet.)

Making amends.

It breaks my heart to realize that, in our own profound ignorance over many decades, we have let this continue to happen for such a long time with nary a word said or a second spared for the Palestinians’ plight. The only ways I can think of to make amends is to keep awareness of the Gaza and Palestine situation alive on social media, to help directly if and when you can, and to pray for the Palestinians’ welfare, safety, and courage (although they have shown so much of that last on their own already).

An innocent people, their spirit of sumud, of resiliency, of deep faith amid the worst, unfathomable assaults, deprivations, theft, destruction, and malicious killings and maimings by an abysmally immoral “israel” and a world of governments blind and deaf to their cries of help, is something else to behold. It is inspiring, because they resist the wicked “israelis” by their mere existence on their land. Alas, I haven’t the gift of eloquence to express my profound admiration and love for them.

The pendulum has swung to the other side now, and trust in legacy media is at its nadir. After the “COVID” psyop-fiasco, too, no one with two gray cells to rub together should trust anything the corrupted, immoral “fourth estate” have to say anymore.

God bless the Palestinians! 🙏🏼 ✝️

Free Palestine 🇵🇸 and Free the World! 🗺️

🇵🇸 🇵🇸 🇵🇸 From the River to the Sea! Palestine Will Be Free! 🇵🇸 🇵🇸 🇵🇸

A moving rendition of her own adaptation of the song by Irish musician Fieldsy:

The original, by American folk musician-composer Seth Staton Watkins (itself, adapted lyrically from an Irish tune from the ‘70s):

Leave a comment