Just sharing some amusing video reactions outside the USA to Our Dear Leader and Vice-Dear Leader’s actions and words attacking CHYNNA in the last couple of weeks.

Admit it or not, this hysteria does reflect persistent or resurgent pockets of American exceptionalism, ignorance of the world beyond its shores, and a prejudice towards Asians in general. (This seems to still be acceptable, since China has been all but named Enemy #1.)

[Note: I do not put much store in The Epoch Times’ coverage of mainland China. I am convinced that ET is a Covert Intelligence Agency outlet.)

VIDEO 1: Chris Norlund: Chinese PEASANTS TROLL Trump & Vance

VIDEO 2: Max Chernov interviews an American in China: Honest view on China after 16 years (American POV)

VIDEO 3: Because I’m Lizzy: Lizzy tries very hard to show how horrible China really is: I Hate CHINA... and you should too!!

Just a small note: In the last few years, I’ve seen several videos showing irate, ordinary Chinese citizens berating, even hitting, local cops for calling them out for some traffic or behavioral infraction — and the cops do not hit back. They remain calm, trying to avoid the blows, withstanding the verbal and physical abuse heaped upon them. Try doing that to a US cop and see what happens. (By the way, many, if not most, US police forces have been trained by the Israeli “Defense” Forces. Which fact would explain a lot.)

How the Chinese outlook is diametrically opposite to that in America. In fact, this current Chinese attitude towards “problems” used to be common in the formerly-gung-ho USA once upon a time.

This is very funny!

