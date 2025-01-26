So, I watched these proceedings LIVE, online. And I couldn’t believe what I was hearing!

I’d been looking forward to President Donald J Trump’s visit to California, devastated by those crazy fires of suspicious origin. It would be right after his North Carolina stop in which he actually took some time to listen to real people affected by Hurricane Helene.

Say what you will (especially those suffering from terminal Trump Derangement Syndrome), but the guy has been working hard already since Day 1 post-Inauguration.

And I like his gung-ho energy, that wanting to get real things done lickety-split — one trait that America and Americans used to be known for. It’s such a welcome change from the do-nothing, lawless, and intentionally neglectful administration of Joe Biden.

Well, the local news channels in California had to wait a few hours before the meeting with local officials would begin. Pres. Trump had made sure to first meet beforehand with some people who’d lost homes in the fires. He also hobnobbed with some firefighters, whose delight at Trump’s personal visit with them was palpable.

The meeting got rolling … and then, it happened. Quite suddenly and soon, too. Wow. I did not expect that.

Did I just witness an outright humiliation and drubbing of the LA Mayor (and her Dem cohorts) as it took place right before my eyes — on LIVE TV and online streaming?

It was nice to see the cool and elegant presence of the First Lady at Trump’s side all day.

Meanwhile, Karen Bass and company must still be fuming at the President to this minute, for putting her in a spot like that.

That miserable excuse for a Governor here in California should thank his lucky stars that Trump spared him a similar dose of embarrassment!

NOTE: I still believe that if the polls were cleaner in California (state voting has been utterly corrupted by the Demonrats infesting its politics, with a spineless GOP, to boot), we would have seen that Trump won handily in the Golden State — in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

