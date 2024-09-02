I can’t stop laughing!

Look at what we’re all missing in our US-centered internet cocoon!

The wonders of AI!

(A legit use of this technology whose results are obviously fake and humorous—unlike what the true aims are of nefarious puppetmasters behind the scenes when using AI.)

Still thankful for the relatively free expression on Twitter by people from all over the world.

And, we especially need some lighthearted humor in our dreary, gloomy world today!

Trump and Kamala Harris duet is a whole genre on Chinese internet

https://x.com/CarlZha/status/1830558844193583243

The original song was by Kazakh singer 狼戈, it was really a love song to his hometown Yining, Xinjiang

https://x.com/CarlZha/status/1830562498115956929

Trump's Mandarin to Kamala Harris' Cantonese duet

(NOTE: Cantonese is what they speak in Hong Kong.

When I hear it spoken normally (with no offense intended to Cantonese speakers), it sounds to me like the people are angry and fighting with each other! It’s different when sung.)

https://x.com/CarlZha/status/1830566190760284476

CODA:

NOTE of concern: The poster, Carl Zha , was just injured in a motorcycle accident.

(I still don’t know why anyone thought such a speedy machine “for transportation” that leaves the rider completely vulnerable was ever a good idea.)

https://x.com/CarlZha/status/1830584242121875602

Please pray for Carl’s smooth and speedy recovery. 🙏

